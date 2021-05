BROOKLYN, Iowa (KCRG) - On the night of Wednesday, July 18, 2018, Mollie Tibbetts, a 20-year-old student at the University of Iowa, went for a jog in her hometown of Brooklyn, Iowa and disappeared. A little more than a month later, Tibbetts was found in a cornfield and Cristian Bahena Rivera, a 24-year-old farmworker living in rural Poweshiek County, was arrested and charged with her murder after leading police to her body. On Monday, May 17th, jury selection will begin in Bahena Rivera’s trial in Davenport.