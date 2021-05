Actress Maya Hawke is quite familiar with having to stay tight-lipped about the projects she's working on, thanks to debuting in Stranger Things last season, and even though she can't spill any details about her involvement in the Fear Street trilogy coming to Netflix this summer, she could barely contain her excitement about the ambitious endeavor. The trilogy of films, inspired by R.L. Stine's iconic series of books, is set to unfold over multiple different time periods, with Hawke noting that the series seemingly must be seen to be believed. The Fear Street films don't yet have release dates, other than all three debuting this summer.