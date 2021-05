Editor's note: This article contains an account of alleged child abuse and neglect and other topics that some readers may find uncomfortable. If you are in need of support or would like to report abuse, please call the New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department at 1-855-333-SAFE (7233) or #SAFE from a cell phone, or visit https://cyfd.org/child-abuse-neglect/reporting-abuse-or-neglect.