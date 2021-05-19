Severe Storms Pound The Valley, Leaving Power Outages And Flooded Roads

Effective: 2021-05-15 12:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hidalgo The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a * Tornado Warning for South central Hidalgo County in Deep South Texas * Until 1245 PM CDT. * At 1228 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Mission Regional Medical Center, or over Mission, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Mission, Palmview, Airport Park and Mcallen Miller International Airport around 1235 PM CDT. Sharyland, Mission Fire Station Number 3, Sharyland High School, Garcia Middle School, Mcallen Convention Center, Zavala Elementary School, Mcallen Fire Department, Archer Park, Mcallen Police Department and Mcallen Chamber Of Commerce around 1240 PM CDT. Palmhurst, North McAllen, Alton, Veterans Memorial High School, Mcallen Recycling Center, Sharyland North Junior High School, Sylvia Vela Park, West Sharyland, Donna Wernecke Elementary School and Josefa Garcia Park around 1245 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Boeye Reservoir, National Butterfly Center, West Park, Juan N. Seguin Elementary School, Astroland Park, Michael E Fossum Middle School, Palmview South, Barrientes Middle School, Enrique Camarena Elementary School and Robin Park. This includes Interstate Highway 69 C between mile markers 3 and 6. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN