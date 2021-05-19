newsbreak-logo
Hidalgo County, TX

Severe Storms Pound The Valley, Leaving Power Outages And Flooded Roads

By jsalinas
kurv.com
 5 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral hours of drenching rains this morning have put nearly all of the Rio Grande Valley under a flash flood warning. A flash flood warning is in effect in Hidalgo County until 1:45, and until 3:15 in southeastern Cameron County which is seeing most of the rain as the storms slowly dissipate.

www.kurv.com
Brownsville, TXmyrgv.com

More rain heading to the Rio Grande Valley

Just as the Rio Grande Valley continues to dry out after last weekend’s heavy rains, more rain is in the forecast beginning on Wednesday. The National Weather Service in Brownsville reports there’s a 60 % chance of heavy rain on Wednesday and a 70 % chance of heavy rain on Wednesday night. There’s a 40 % chance of heavy rain on Thursday.
EnvironmentKRGV

RGV hit with severe thunderstorms

It’s drier now after severe thunderstorms the Rio Grande Valley saw Saturday. While the water has mostly drained, flooding remains a big threat. Officials across the Valley are still urging drivers to avoid those areas that commonly flood.
Texas Governmentclaimspages.com

Severe Weather Statement in Cameron County, Texas

THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN CAMERON COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 115 PM CDT... The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Brownsville.
Texas Carsweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Hidalgo by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 12:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hidalgo The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a * Tornado Warning for South central Hidalgo County in Deep South Texas * Until 1245 PM CDT. * At 1228 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Mission Regional Medical Center, or over Mission, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Mission, Palmview, Airport Park and Mcallen Miller International Airport around 1235 PM CDT. Sharyland, Mission Fire Station Number 3, Sharyland High School, Garcia Middle School, Mcallen Convention Center, Zavala Elementary School, Mcallen Fire Department, Archer Park, Mcallen Police Department and Mcallen Chamber Of Commerce around 1240 PM CDT. Palmhurst, North McAllen, Alton, Veterans Memorial High School, Mcallen Recycling Center, Sharyland North Junior High School, Sylvia Vela Park, West Sharyland, Donna Wernecke Elementary School and Josefa Garcia Park around 1245 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Boeye Reservoir, National Butterfly Center, West Park, Juan N. Seguin Elementary School, Astroland Park, Michael E Fossum Middle School, Palmview South, Barrientes Middle School, Enrique Camarena Elementary School and Robin Park. This includes Interstate Highway 69 C between mile markers 3 and 6. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN
Texas BusinessKRGV

Power outages reported throughout the RGV

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was updated Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 7:10 p.m. to reflect updated outage reports. Following Saturday's thunderstorm, AEP Texas and Magic Valley Electric Cooperative announced power outages affecting their customers. AEP Texas' outage map shows 2,707 of their customers are without power as of Saturday afternoon....
Cameron County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cameron, Hidalgo by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 13:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This storm may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Target Area: Cameron; Hidalgo A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN HIDALGO AND WEST CENTRAL CAMERON COUNTIES At 109 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over South Alamo, or over Donna, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Mission, Pharr, Harlingen, Weslaco, San Juan, Alamo, Donna, Mercedes, La Feria and Progreso. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Hidalgo County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hidalgo by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Hidalgo The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northwestern Cameron County in deep south Texas Southeastern Hidalgo County in deep south Texas Willacy County in deep south Texas * Until 330 PM CDT. * At 237 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Harlingen, San Benito, Mercedes, Raymondville, La Feria, Progreso, Santa Rosa, Lyford, Rio Hondo, La Villa, Palm Valley, Sebastian, Lasara, Primera, Combes, San Perlita, Yznaga, Dishman Elementary School, Lyford City Hall and Lyford Elementary School. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Brownsville, TXKRGV

Small flood advisories remain in effect

The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued an urban and small stream flood advisory for northwestern Cameron County, southeastern Hidalgo County and Willacy County. The advisories are set to expire Saturday, May 15 at 3:30 p.m. Can't see the video? Click here. According to the NWS, some locations that...
Texas Carsweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 13:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Cameron .A cluster of nearly stationary thunderstorms just south of Port Mansfield, TX is producing heavy rainfall and 2 to 5 inches have already fallen. With additional rainfall expected, localized flooding may occur in low-lying and poor drainage locations. The National Weather Service in Brownsville has extended the * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Cameron County in deep south Texas Eastern Willacy County in deep south Texas * Until 215 PM CDT. * At 105 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Arroyo City, Port Mansfield, Port Mansfield Chamber Of Commerce and Port Mansfield Airport. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Brownsville, TXPosted by
The Brownsville Herald

Rain dents drought but more expected

Heavier than expected rainfall Tuesday night into Wednesday over the Rio Grande Valley knocked down the region’s drought category a whole level, from “moderate to exceptional” to “abnormally dry to moderate.”. The precipitation isn’t reflected in today’s (May 13) updated U.S. Drought Monitor report, since the cut-off date for this...
Texas Carsweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Hidalgo by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 13:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Hidalgo The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Hidalgo County in deep south Texas * Until 215 PM CDT. * At 112 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 3 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Mission, Palmview, Penitas, Palmhurst, North McAllen, Sharyland, South McAllen, Alton, Josefa Garcia Park, Sylvia Vela Park, Olivero Garza Sr Elementary School, Alton Memorial Junior High School, Sharyland North Junior High School, Donna Wernecke Elementary School, West Sharyland, Veterans Memorial High School, Hendricks Elementary School, Mcallen Recycling Center, La Homa and Palmview High School. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-3 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Cameron County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cameron, Hidalgo, Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 13:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This storm may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Target Area: Cameron; Hidalgo; Willacy A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL HIDALGO...WESTERN CAMERON AND SOUTHWESTERN WILLACY COUNTIES At 111 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over San Carlos Elementary School, or near Elsa, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Edinburg, Harlingen, Raymondville, Elsa, Edcouch, Santa Rosa, Lyford, Palmhurst, La Villa and North McAllen. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Hidalgo County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Hidalgo by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 08:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 11:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Southern Hidalgo SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 1056 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 15 miles southwest of Hidalgo to 12 miles south of Santa Ana National Wildlife Refuge to 28 miles south of Progreso City Offices. Movement was northeast at 20 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Mission, Pharr, Weslaco, San Juan, Alamo, Donna, Mercedes, Hidalgo, Progreso and Palmview.
Cameron County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Cameron, Inland Kenedy by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 09:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Inland Cameron; Inland Kenedy HEAVY RAIN POTENTIAL THIS AFTERNOON A persistent thunderstorm complex located over the Laguna Madre the Lower Texas coastal waters near Port Mansfield has been slowly increasing in coverage and propagating slowly southward through the morning. Moderate southerly flow pumping copious amounts of tropical moisture is fueling these thunderstorms. Rainfall rates of over 2 inches per hour have been detected by doppler radar with locations in Kenedy county seeing estimated amounts up to 3 inches and areas over Laguna Madre near Port Mansfield over 5 inches. Showers and thunderstorms are beginning to develop over portions of Willacy and Cameron Counties in response to the the southward propagating thunderstorm complex and the rich moisture southerly flow. The thunderstorms will be slow to move and will produce very heavy rainfall which may produce localized to areas of flooding this afternoon. A flash flood watch may need if the thunderstorm coverage continues to increase. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or your local media for further updates.
EnvironmentKRGV

AEP: Thousands in the Valley without power due to overnight storm

Thousands of AEP customers in the Valley are without power Wednesday morning following severe overnight storms. About 16,631 customers in the Valley were without power as of 9:29 a.m. Eladio Jaimez, a spokesperson with AEP, says crews are currently working to restore power. AEP will have an updated estimated time...
Houston, TXcw39.com

Severe weather hits the Rio Grande Valley

HOUSTON (CW39) On the show this morning we showed you some video of severe weather pushing through Deep South Texas. Meteorologist Christopher Ramirez from our sister station in Harlingen TX in the Rio Grande Valley talks details with CW39 Houston Chief Meteorologist Adam Krueger. Heavy wind, damage, and storm lightning...
Texas GovernmentKRGV

Recap of overnight storms across Rio Grande Valley

The weather may be quiet now, but that wasn't the case late last night and early this morning. There was flooding in some areas of the Valley overnight as storms fired up from the North and West, meeting to create one big line of showers and thunderstorms. According to the...