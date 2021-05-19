newsbreak-logo
Clearlake Capital-Backed symplr To Acquire HealthcareSource From Francisco Partners

By Healthcare IT News
healthcareittoday.com
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSymplr®, a global leader in enterprise healthcare operations including governance, risk management, and compliance (“GRC”) SaaS solutions, backed by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (together with its affiliates, “Clearlake”) and SkyKnight Capital (together with its affiliates, “SkyKnight”), announced today that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire HealthcareSource HR Inc. (“HealthcareSource” or the “Company”) from Francisco Partners, a leading global investment firm that specializes in partnering with technology businesses. HealthcareSource is the leading software provider of talent management solutions and services specifically for the healthcare industry. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

