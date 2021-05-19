Clearlake Capital-Backed symplr To Acquire HealthcareSource From Francisco Partners

Switzerland-based private equity company Guru Capital has announced signing an agreement to acquire all of UK-based fintech Oval Money’s assets. The company is being acquired and integrated into the online contract for difference (CFD) broker ETX Capital, a Guru Capital portfolio company. According to the Guru Capital press release, the merger will accelerate business growth and customer loyalty by helping customers set rules for their savings and investment goals, make payments and track their expenses, and trade the financial markets from a single mobile app. The acquisition supports the shared goal of ETX and Oval to offer a wide range of financial services and make products accessible and affordable.