LEAD — Members of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Lead want to make a piece of the Black Hills into an altar. Parish members Bruce DeMarcus and Lyle Steffen began exploring options for a new altar, after Father Leo Hausmann suggested that the altar should be made from stone, like those of the Old Testament in the Bible. It would be even better, he said, if the altar was made from local rock, to establish a deeper connection with the people.