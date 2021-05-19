Gun report locked down Stebbins HS; no weapon found

RIVERSIDE — A gun was reported on Stebbins High School’s campus this afternoon, but after about an hour, the report was unfounded and a lockdown was lifted, school officials said.

The district locked down the school around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday after receiving a report of a gun possibly being on the campus.

“All the kids are safe and all protocols were followed,” said district spokeswoman Jennifer Alexander.

Alexander said the district is working with Riverside police on the investigation.