newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Providers Prepared For Information Blocking Rules, But Aren’t Sure They’ll Boost Interoperability

By Anne Zieger
healthcareittoday.com
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleNew research data from KLAS suggests that while providers generally feel comfortable with their preparations for complying with new information blocking rules, they’re not sure their efforts will be much help in winning their ongoing interoperability battles. The new rules from ONC went into effect April 5 of this year,...

www.healthcareittoday.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Compliance Requirements#Information Services#Technology Firms#Enterprise Data#Onc#Emr#Industry Interoperability#Providers#Third Party Solutions#Technology Compliant#Research Data#Barriers#Understanding#Cutting#Things#Cures
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
Related
Technologyinformation-age.com

Why payment providers are set to fly even higher with cloud automation

Gourav Datta, director of intelligent automation at Ciklum, discusses the benefits that automation and the cloud can bring to payment providers. Seismic shifts in shopping habits in 2020, as consumers looked to e-commerce for their everyday purchases, has resulted in an accelerated growth for payment providers: PayPal, for example, reportedly had one of its best years in history. With in-person retail largely suspended for most of the last year, it will come as no surprise that non-cash and digital transactions have been broadly adopted and are now on a fast-track path for growth. There is an opportunity for payment providers to really capitalise on this moment. In this article, we take a look at some of the current trends and challenges within the payment ecosystem, and explore how robotic process automation combined with cloud services can help payment providers to increase efficiency and security, and boost their return on investment.
Softwareaithority.com

Devo Introduces Content Delivery Service to Revolutionize How Security Teams Defend Their Organizations

New Devo Content Stream and Devo Security Operations capabilities arm security teams with curated detections and threat intelligence and analytics to combat ever-growing threats. Devo Technology, the cloud-native logging and security analytics company, announced Devo Content Stream, a new content delivery service that seamlessly delivers high-value content to customers on...
ehrintelligence.com

Ambiguous Information Blocking Regulations Worry Providers

- Many providers feel prepared for the Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT (ONC) 21st Century Cures Act’s information blocking provisions. However, according to a recent KLAS Research Performance Report, the rule’s vagueness is still causing general unease across the industry. Going into effect on April 5, the...
Technologyinterplasinsights.com

Virtual TPE Expert Talks 2021 provide global information

KRAIBURG TPE will be hosting its second TPE Expert Talks from 8-10 June. Having received positive feedback from last year’s event, the free digital presentation will contain industry highlights and expertise brought together for the company’s customers, partners and anybody interested in TPEs generally. The agenda for the three-day event...
HealthPosted by
TheStreet

POCN Announces Membership In NHLBI's Breathe Better Network To Provide Advanced Practice Providers Information On Updated Asthma Guidelines

PARSIPPANY, N.J., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- POCN , the largest NP and PA network in the U.S., and Learn More Breathe Better SM , a program of the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI) of the National Institutes of Health, are collaborating to provide advanced practice providers (APPs), including NPs and PAs in both primary and pulmonary care, with information on updates to the national guidelines for the diagnosis, management, and treatment of asthma.
BusinessGenomeWeb

Sciex, Waters Partner to Provide Interoperable LC-MS Systems

NEW YORK – Sciex and Waters said on Tuesday that they are partnering to offer customers Sciex mass spectrometry systems fully configured and interoperable with Waters liquid chromatography instruments. The collaboration will make it easier for Sciex mass spec customers to configure their systems with Waters' UPLC instruments, which can...
Economyifac.org

IFAC Encourages A Building Blocks Approach for Reporting Sustainability-Related Information

How Global and Jurisdiction-Level Initiatives Can Work Together. Today, the International Federation of Accountants (IFAC) published a revised building blocks approach to reporting sustainability information—enhancing its previously issued roadmap, The Way Forward. IFAC hopes to foster discussion on how this approach can deliver a global system for consistent, comparable, and assurable sustainability-related information that best meets the needs of investors and other stakeholders.
Healthehrintelligence.com

AK Health Information Exchange Consortium Boosts Interoperability

- HealtheConnect Alaska, the state’s non-profit statewide health information exchange (HIE), announced that it has joined a state-wide collaboration of leading HIEs in Alaska to better support patients and healthcare providers through improved interoperability. The Alaskan-owned and -operated organization will join CRISP Shared Services, an organization that serves four other...
ComputersTehechapi News

Online classes provide knowledge and skills in computer information systems

Technology touches every aspect of our lives today. From downloading music, playing games, banking, to communication, and driving a vehicle, technology drives it all. As information technology continues its rapid change, businesses and organizations need professionals with the right skills and training to help them meet their needs and lead technology initiatives.
TechnologyeWeek

Why It’s Critical to Manage Privileges and Access Across Your Multi-Cloud Environments

Conventional approaches to privileged access and identity management are ineffective in today’s cloud-oriented DevSecOps environments. The concept of least privilege access still remains foundational – and traditional privileged access solutions can deliver effective security in situations where development and operations are segregated, and on-premises architecture predominates. It is not enough,...
Health ServicesHouston Chronicle

AHA and ATEX Financial Partner to Provide Aggregate Claims Data to Benchmark Performance integrity for Hospitals

After two years of development, ATEX Financial, LTD announces the launch of an operational and financial metrics dashboard exclusively offered through the American Hospital Association. The AHA Vitality Index is a cloud-based, benchmarking solution powered by aggregated, de-identified claims data that comes directly from hospitals. The AHA Vitality Index is...
InternetComputer Weekly

Transparency is essential as we enter the era of ‘government by algorithm’

From deciding visa eligibility to detecting financial fraud, predicting reoffending rates to allocating police resources, algorithmic systems increasingly assist government in making important decisions. And as policy-makers have adjusted to pandemic conditions, where old ways of working have been challenged, the growth of algorithm-assisted decision-making has only accelerated. But so,...
ComputersPosted by
Hacker Noon

Can You Weave Security Through Low Code Platforms

With 3950 known data breaches across industries affecting 36 billion records worldwide in only a year. Security has become the first concern for several businesses that are in the race to rework digitally. And with many options and platforms that claim to be ready to combine security with app development, companies are tossed in an ocean of choices.
HealthKilgore News Herald

Vaccine Safety Monitoring Information for Healthcare Providers

The Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) is part of the larger vaccine safety monitoring system in the United States that helps make sure vaccines are safe and effective. This video describes everything healthcare providers need to know. Comments on this video are allowed in accordance with our comment policy:
BusinessSFGate

Annex Cloud Announces Partnership with Pyxis to Deliver Customer Retention-focused Loyalty Management Solutions to LATAM

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) May 17, 2021. Annex Cloud, a global, enterprise technical solutions provider of advanced personalized and experiential customer retention software and loyalty management solutions, announced today it has expanded its partner ecosystem with the addition of Pyxis, an SAP Silver Partner providing ecommerce, customer experience and digital marketing systems integration for almost 10 years. Together, Annex Cloud and Pyxis will provide enterprise organizations with a comprehensive suite of capabilities to foster improved customer loyalty through hyper-personalized, omnichannel customer experiences—all leveraging first-party loyalty data.
Internetcodeinwp.com

19 of the Best Sites to Find Remote Work Online in 2021

Thinking of finally quitting your 9-5 job and finding remote work online? Or perhaps, would you happen to be looking for freelance/part-time job opportunities that can supplement your current income?. Well, luckily for you, the pandemic has drastically reshaped the work environment – and employers are now increasingly hiring remote...
Oxford, NYGenomeWeb

Oxford, Oracle Partner to Improve Identification of SARS-CoV-2 Variants

NEW YORK – Oracle said Monday that it is teaming with the University of Oxford to create a technology platform to accelerate the identification of SARS-CoV-2 variants. Called the Global Pathogen Analysis System (GPAS), the platform combines the UK university's Scalable Pathogen Pipeline Platform (SP3) with the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure to standardize, analyze, compare, and annotate SARS-CoV-2 sequencing data in search of novel variants that could undermine vaccine efficacy and prolong the COVID-19 pandemic.
Softwaresecurityinformed.com

Allegion’s Schlage Multi-Technology Readers Approved For Government Use, When Paired With LenelS2 Onguard Access Control System

Allegion US, a globally renowned provider of security products and solutions, has announced that it has received federal government approval for its Schlage Multi-Technology (MT-485) Readers, when paired with the LenelS2 OnGuard version 7.6 access control system. Schlage MT Readers. Schlage’s MT Readers simplify access control solutions by recognizing magnetic...