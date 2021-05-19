Kuhlman Cellars Is the Featured Winery for June Feast & Merriment Supper Club

Several years ago we would be shopping in Cape Girardeau, which is just north of where we live, and we'd end up hungry. Rather than wait until we got home, we'd eat out. It's a fairly large college town, so there were lots of places to eat. One that we particularly enjoyed also had pour-over coffee, which naturally seemed to draw me in. But they also had a Southwestern salad which I still believe was the best salad I have ever eaten anywhere. I usually had chicken pieces added to the salad, but honestly I could have enjoyed it meatless. This meatless stuff isn't normal for me. I like meat three times a day -- at breakfast, dinner and supper.