Kuhlman Cellars Is the Featured Winery for June Feast & Merriment Supper Club

By Press Release
wineindustryadvisor.com
 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleGuests will enjoy a five-course wine-paired menu under the stars in the heart of the hill country. Kuhlman Cellars is proud to be the featured winery in June for the popular Supper Club at Feast & Merriment. An innovative five-course menu prepared by Chef/Owner Ashley Odom will highlight five of the winery’s most popular wines in one of the most beautiful settings in the Texas hill country. The dinners will take place on June 11 and June 12, 2021 at the stylish Feast & Merriment venue in Stonewall, TX in the heart of the Hwy 290 Wine Trail.

wineindustryadvisor.com
