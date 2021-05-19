New mountain bike park opens Friday at Soldier Mountain

I could spend a week there with a good book and some eggs every morning for breakfast. Idaho Fish and Game has released a video from the Craig Mountain Wildlife Management Area. Getting there is the challenge. I haven’t been on a horse in more than 20 years and am considerably larger than I was in 1999! The only people allowed to drive into the area are working on maintenance of the cabin and care of the region. One of my old bosses was a legendary outdoorsmen. When I shared the video, he replied he would’ve loved to make the trip in his 30s but now in his mid-70s isn’t sure he could pull it off.