Fairfield, ID

New mountain bike park opens Friday at Soldier Mountain

Idaho's Newschannel 7
Idaho's Newschannel 7
 3 days ago
FAIRFIELD, Idaho — Soldier Mountain Ski Area near Fairfield announced the creation of its new mountain biking park, set to open to the public Friday, May 21. The new park will include 7.7 miles of lift-served runs, with four new trails. The trails are designed for riders of all skill levels, ranging from easy to advanced jump-trails. The area also has a skills park, and Soldier Mountain is working on a longer intermediate trail expected to debut this summer.

