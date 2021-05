SPEARFISH — Spearfish Post 164 dropped both ends of a varsity Legion baseball doubleheader played Friday at Black Hills Energy Stadium in Spearfish. Scores were 14-12 and 15-5. “That first game was a true testament to how far we’ve come, not only this year, but even from last year,” Spearfish head coach Isaac Taylor said. He added Post 164 was able to come back, and the hitting was phenomenal.