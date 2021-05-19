SCS proposes wage increase for part-time employees

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Shelby County Schools is looking to increase wages for part-time employees.

During a special meeting on May 18, SCS presented its fiscal year 2021-22 budget, which included a living wage adjustment for all part-time employees in primary roles, according to a release from SCS.

The wage increase would benefit approximately 590 employees. All other primary roles are currently making at least $15 per hour, the release said.

The proposal was unanimously approved by the Board.

In 2018, SCS was the first district in Shelby County to increase the hourly wage for full-time office and clerical assistants, warehouse staff, school nutrition workers, education assistants and various other school support roles to $15 an hour, the release said.

In 2019, Superintendent Dr. Joris M. Ray shared his intention to continue taking bold steps toward salary equity across the District.

The proposed budget will be presented to the Shelby County Commission today.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.