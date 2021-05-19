newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennessee Government

SCS proposes wage increase for part-time employees

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
Posted by 
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 4 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zduvI_0a4cTvhK00

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Shelby County Schools is looking to increase wages for part-time employees.

During a special meeting on May 18, SCS presented its fiscal year 2021-22 budget, which included a living wage adjustment for all part-time employees in primary roles, according to a release from SCS.

The wage increase would benefit approximately 590 employees. All other primary roles are currently making at least $15 per hour, the release said.

The proposal was unanimously approved by the Board.

In 2018, SCS was the first district in Shelby County to increase the hourly wage for full-time office and clerical assistants, warehouse staff, school nutrition workers, education assistants and various other school support roles to $15 an hour, the release said.

In 2019, Superintendent Dr. Joris M. Ray shared his intention to continue taking bold steps toward salary equity across the District.

The proposed budget will be presented to the Shelby County Commission today.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
42K+
Followers
44K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shelby County, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Education
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
Shelby County, TN
Education
County
Shelby County, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scs#Living Wage#Hourly Wage#Office Workers#Education And Schools#Primary Education#Scs#Board#Shelby County Schools#Part Time Employees#Wages#Full Time Office#Salary Equity#School Nutrition Workers#Education Assistants#Fiscal Year#Clerical Assistants#Warehouse Staff#Primary Roles#Tenn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Tennessee Governmentwmcactionnews5.com

Shelby County businesses can now decide mask policy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County business owners now have the choice to require masks thanks to Shelby County’s newest health directive. Memphis’ oldest restaurant, The Arcade Restaurant does not plan to do away with all restrictions just yet. “But that said, we understand that we’re on the tail end...
Tennessee SocietyWREG

Second chance programs to help ex-offenders find jobs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There’s a local program offering a new lease on life to those released from lockup. Roughly $250,000 has been pumped into the project helping one-time offenders avoid becoming repeat offenders. This program offers personal and professional tools — to assist former inmates as they transition into family and work- life.
Tennessee Governmentdailymemphian.com

Local nonprofits educate renters on rights in Shelby County

Renters’ rights is an issue that’s again risen to the surface since the COVID-19 pandemic. Omer Yusuf covers Bartlett and North Memphis neighborhoods for The Daily Memphian. He also analyzes COVID-19 data each week. Omer is a former Jackson Sun reporter and University of Memphis graduate.
Tennessee Governmentwmcactionnews5.com

Shelby County COVID-19 Daily Update

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department reported 137 new cases Sunday with eight new deaths being reported. So far, there have been 97,530 cases and 1,646 deaths since the start of the pandemic. There are currently 1,422 active cases in Shelby County. The health department reports 257,226...
Tennessee Governmentwmcactionnews5.com

Shelby County mayor speaks on revision to health directive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department issued a revision to Health Directive 21 Friday afternoon that goes into effect Saturday. The revision changes the eligibility age to 12 and older for the Pfizer vaccine and clarifies mask usage to conform to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Tennessee Governmentdailymemphian.com

Coronavirus: Fewer than 90 new cases, no new deaths

The Shelby County Health Department reported fewer than 90 new coronavirus cases on Monday, May 17 and no new coronavirus-related deaths. The 83 cases come from 1,429 tests, giving the day a positivity rate of 5.8%. Shelby’s reported coronavirus total is now 97,613 cases, including 94,569 inactive cases, 1,398 active...
Tennessee Governmentdailymemphian.com

Mask mandate lifted for fully vaccinated in Shelby County

This story will be updated. In a tweet late Friday, Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris announced the end to the mask mandate for all fully vaccinated people. The change will be reflected in the Health Directive 21, which goes into effect at 12:01 Saturday morning. The change follows guidance the...
Tennessee Educationwmcactionnews5.com

LIST: Mid-South schools issue updated mask policies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As the Mid-South slowly returns to normalcy and COVID-19 vaccines circulating, the Shelby County Health Department issued a new health directive Wednesday limiting mask requirements. In alignment with the health department, Mid-South schools are issuing new mask policies for their students and faculty. Below is a...
Tennessee Governmentwmcactionnews5.com

159 new COVID-19 cases in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County reported 159 new COVID-19 cases Friday but no more deaths. The health department reports 97,254 cases since the start of the pandemic and 1,637 deaths. There are 1,438 active cases as of Friday. The new weekly test positivity rate remained relatively flag from the...