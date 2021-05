DEADWOOD — Confidence in safe travel is up. Pent-up demand is high. Americans are planning trips and open to inspiration. South Dakota is top of mind nationally. So said South Dakota Tourism Secretary Jim Hagen Tuesday in his address to attendees at the annual Deadwood Chamber of Commerce luncheon, pointing to resiliency as the key to slight declines in South Dakota during the pandemic year, versus double digit downs experienced in much of the rest of the country.