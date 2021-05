Here are the Talking Points from the Boston Bruins following their solid 5-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres at TD Garden on Thursday night. GOLD STAR: It’s got to be Charlie Coyle snapping a 28-game goal-scoring drought for the game-winner in the third period amidst a very solid game on the third line wing. Coyle has been struggling offensively for some time, and there were even calls from some corners of B’s fandom to have him sit in the press box for a game or two just as Jake DeBrusk is doing right now. But Coyle has continued to contribute in other ways even when the goals weren’t coming and that kept him in the lineup. And he finally busted through with a strong all-around game before stripping Sam Reinhart, putting him on his hip as he drove to the Buffalo net and then finishing up with a goal under the bar. It was a beauty of a goal that showed off everything Coyle can do when he’s at his best and topped off an evening where he had four shots on net, a hit and three takeaways in 16:10 of ice time to go along with the goal.