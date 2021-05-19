newsbreak-logo
CASPAR collaboration disassembles accelerator

By Constance Walter, Sanford Underground Research Facility
Black Hills Pioneer
 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLEAD — Just over five years ago, members of the CASPAR (Compact Accelerator System for Performing Astrophysical Research) collaboration began installing a 50-foot-long accelerator deep underground on the 4,850 Level of Sanford Underground Research Facility. Two years later, in 2017, the accelerator achieved first beam. Since then they’ve been collecting data that could reveal what happens inside the heart of a star as it reaches the end of its life—the time when the elements that make up everything in the universe, including humans, are formed.

