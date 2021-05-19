Jim Ross Reveals How Vince McMahon Reacted to First Seeing Brock Lesnar

Pat McAfee was ready to go full Vince McMahon for WWE Throwback SmackDown. Unfortunately, plans changed for the lead analyst of the show. Fans saw McAfee break out a semi-Vince impression in the opening segment of the show and he was certainly dressed the part as he stood beside Michael Cole, who was dressed as the 1999 version of himself. But McAfee was ready to take it to a whole different level as evident by a WWE social exclusive showing McAfee arriving to the arena and doing his best Vince impression.