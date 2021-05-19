Jim Ross Reveals How Vince McMahon Reacted to First Seeing Brock Lesnar
Between his two WWE runs, Brock Lesnar has utterly dominated WWE's main event scene with multiple WrestleMania main events and 1,440 combined days as world champion across eight reigns with the WWE and WWE Universal Championships. It should come as no surprise then that when Vince McMahon first met "The Beast" after he'd won the NCAA Division I Heavyweight Championship as a collegiate wrestler, he immediately knew he'd be a star.