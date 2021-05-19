Try These 5 Jewelry Pieces for Free With Amazon Prime Wardrobe

Shutterstock

Heading to a store to shop is great for numerous reasons, but perhaps the best part is being able to try everything on for free before making your final purchase. Shopping online is obviously more comfortable and convenient, but it does lack that in-store experience. Luckily, Amazon is here to make all of our shopping dreams come true!

If you don’t know what Personal Shopper by Prime Wardrobe is, allow Us to give you the scoop. Basically, you can choose up to eight pieces from Amazon’s selected brands to order directly to your doorstep — completely free of charge! This is a Prime member exclusive benefit that lets you think about your purchase for up to seven days, and then return what doesn’t work for you with a prepaid shipping label. You’ll only get charged for what you keep! Best of all, Prime Wardrobe includes everything — including jewelry. Looking to upgrade your bling? Peep our five favorite pieces below, and give them a spin at home!

This Gorgeous Crystal Pendant Necklace

Swarovski Infinity Y Pendant Necklace for Women Amazon

If you’re wearing a low-cut top or dress, this necklace is the ultimate piece to accessorize with!

See it!

Get the Swarovski Infinity Y Pendant Necklace for Women (originally $129) on sale for $109, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 19, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Dainty Drop Earrings

Amazon Collection Sterling Silver Pear Cut Cubic Zirconia Leverback Earrings Amazon

These earrings are as classic as it gets, and they can definitely add some gorgeous sparkle to any outfit!

See it!

Get the Amazon Collection Sterling Silver Pear Cut Cubic Zirconia Leverback Earrings for prices starting at $15, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 19, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Statement Pearl Bracelet

Sorrelli Celeste Slider Bracelet Amazon

This chunky pearl bracelet looks amazing on its own and it’s also great for layering if you want a boho-chic jewelry vibe!

See it!

Get the Sorrelli Celeste Slider Bracelet for $60, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 19, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Timeless Thin Hoops

Michael Kors Women’s Stainless Steel Hoop Earrings Amazon

We love that these simple hoops are accented with a single crystal stud. It adds a little something extra to the look!

See it!

Get the Michael Kors Women’s Stainless Steel Hoop Earrings for prices starting at $45, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 19, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Trendy Evil Eye Necklace

Amazon Collection 18k Yellow Gold Plated Evil Eye Necklace Amazon

The evil eye is such a recognizable symbol, and we love the way it’s crystalized in this stunning 18k gold necklace!

See it!

Get the Amazon Collection 18k Yellow Gold Plated Evil Eye Necklace for $33, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 19, 2021, but are subject to change.

