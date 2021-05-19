newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Try These 5 Jewelry Pieces for Free With Amazon Prime Wardrobe

By Bernadette Deron
Posted by 
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uBfhm_0a4cT5K900
Shutterstock

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Heading to a store to shop is great for numerous reasons, but perhaps the best part is being able to try everything on for free before making your final purchase. Shopping online is obviously more comfortable and convenient, but it does lack that in-store experience. Luckily, Amazon is here to make all of our shopping dreams come true!

If you don’t know what Personal Shopper by Prime Wardrobe is, allow Us to give you the scoop. Basically, you can choose up to eight pieces from Amazon’s selected brands to order directly to your doorstep — completely free of charge! This is a Prime member exclusive benefit that lets you think about your purchase for up to seven days, and then return what doesn’t work for you with a prepaid shipping label. You’ll only get charged for what you keep! Best of all, Prime Wardrobe includes everything — including jewelry. Looking to upgrade your bling? Peep our five favorite pieces below, and give them a spin at home!

This Gorgeous Crystal Pendant Necklace

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rU5YL_0a4cT5K900
Swarovski Infinity Y Pendant Necklace for Women Amazon

If you’re wearing a low-cut top or dress, this necklace is the ultimate piece to accessorize with!

See it!

Get the Swarovski Infinity Y Pendant Necklace for Women (originally $129) on sale for $109, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 19, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Dainty Drop Earrings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jr1Qj_0a4cT5K900
Amazon Collection Sterling Silver Pear Cut Cubic Zirconia Leverback Earrings Amazon

These earrings are as classic as it gets, and they can definitely add some gorgeous sparkle to any outfit!

See it!

Get the Amazon Collection Sterling Silver Pear Cut Cubic Zirconia Leverback Earrings for prices starting at $15, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 19, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Statement Pearl Bracelet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eXayV_0a4cT5K900
Sorrelli Celeste Slider Bracelet Amazon

This chunky pearl bracelet looks amazing on its own and it’s also great for layering if you want a boho-chic jewelry vibe!

See it!

Get the Sorrelli Celeste Slider Bracelet for $60, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 19, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Timeless Thin Hoops

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32Y21x_0a4cT5K900
Michael Kors Women’s Stainless Steel Hoop Earrings Amazon

We love that these simple hoops are accented with a single crystal stud. It adds a little something extra to the look!

See it!

Get the Michael Kors Women’s Stainless Steel Hoop Earrings for prices starting at $45, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 19, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Trendy Evil Eye Necklace

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ilstl_0a4cT5K900
Amazon Collection 18k Yellow Gold Plated Evil Eye Necklace Amazon

The evil eye is such a recognizable symbol, and we love the way it’s crystalized in this stunning 18k gold necklace!

See it!

Get the Amazon Collection 18k Yellow Gold Plated Evil Eye Necklace for $33, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 19, 2021, but are subject to change.

Looking for more? Check out all of the jewelry you can shop with Amazon Prime Wardrobe, and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

Us Weekly

Us Weekly

16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jewelry#Amazon Fashion#Amazon Exclusive#Shopping Online#Online Shopping#Daily Deals#Amazon Prime Wardrobe#Browse Fashion#Happy Shopping#Brands#Lululemon Style Leggings#Face Masks#Home#Manufacturers#Prices#Affiliate Partnerships#Sales Team#Women#Publication
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Amazon
Related
ShoppingCosmopolitan

15 Clothing Brands on Amazon That'll Be Your Wardrobe's Best Friend

If you can count on one hand how many times you made it to an actual store in the last few years but couldn't possibly list how often you searched for products on Amazon, this article goes out to you. You might love a shopping trip as much as the next person, but sometimes time constraints or schedules just don't allow for one. Enter: Amazon. You probably use your Amazon Prime account for necessities, toiletries, and beauty products—but, we highly suggest you take a nice gander through the clothing options before you complete your shopping cart because you might just be surprised by what you'll find.
ShoppingDetroit Free Press

Amazon Prime Day 2021: Everything we know so far

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. While Black Friday is widely recognized as the last Friday in November, savvy shoppers should also take note of the Amazon equivalent that is Prime Day. Last year's shopping bonanza was delayed from its typical summertime date in July until October due to COVID-19 safety concerns, but the company has confirmed via a press release that Amazon Prime Day 2021 will happen "later in the second quarter," so customers can get a big head start on shopping some of the company's biggest price cuts of the year.
FIFAdigitalspy.com

Best Amazon Prime Day gaming deals

If you're in the market for a new games console or want to fill out your collection of video games, the best time to do so might be just around the corner, as Amazon Prime Day 2021 is getting closer. Prices on PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo games, accessories and consoles...
Small BusinessPosted by
Audacy

When is Amazon Prime Day 2021? Here’s what we know

One of the biggest online shopping days is coming up. And the best part? There’s a good chance it will be longer than a single day. Shoppers are patiently waiting for final details around this year’s Amazon Prime Day. Prime Day 2020 saw the annual event expanded to two full...
Video GamesGamespot

5 Free PC Games Available For Amazon Prime Members In May 2021

Every month, Amazon Prime gives away free PC games and free in-game loot for subscribers as part of their Prime Gaming benefits, and the latest batch of freebies for May are available now. This month's Prime Gaming lineup adds five more free PC games, including Yoku's Island Express, Beholder, Healer's Quest, The Blind Prophet, and A Blind Legend. May is also bringing new loot for popular games such as Fall Guys, Red Dead Online, Grand Theft Auto Online, and Destiny 2.
Technologytechadvisor.com

What is Amazon Prime? Cost, benefits & free trial explained

Amazon announced it will hold Prime Day 2021 in June, though the exact date is still unconfirmed. That means you have a whole month to prepare for the biggest online sales event of the year. Prime Day, the e-commerce giant's marquee event, offers thousands of discounts across top brands and...
Shoppingslickdeals.net

Wanbasion 4 Piece Knife Sets $10.99 + Free Shipping w/ Prime or Orders $25+

HengSheng-US via Amazon [amazon.com] has Blue 4 Piece Knife Sets for $10.99 + Free Shipping w/ Amazon Prime or Orders $25+. HengSheng-US via Amazon has Brown 4 Piece Knife Sets $10.99 + Free Shipping. Regular price: $15.99. Sale price: $12.39. Save:23%. HengSheng-USvia Amazon has Marbling Blue Kitchen Knife Set Block...
ApparelPosted by
whowhatwear

When It Comes to Jewelry, I Keep it Simple: 30 Gold Pieces I Approve Of

I'm all for incorporating colorful jewelry into my looks here and there, but the jewelry that I wear on a daily basis (and sometimes to sleep) is my collection of gold pieces. What can I say? I'm a simple girl. Okay, not really, but I can be when it comes to jewelry. Instead of doing a full-on Y2K-inspired jewelry party, I like to stick to my everyday jewelry and mix the more kitschy pieces in to create a balance of aesthetics. It's taken me some time to collect my everyday pieces, but it's been worth it because I've kept (and worn) many pieces for years and don't plan on getting rid of them anytime soon.
ApparelNew York Post

The best Mother’s Day jewelry gifts — from pearls to personalized pieces

Lustrous orbs to guide you toward a brighter spring — and light the way for seasons to come. CLOCKWISE FROM TOP LEFT: Chanel Comète Perlée 18-k white-gold ring with pearls, $15,570; Mikimoto platinum earrings with pearls, diamonds and kunzite, $79,000; David Yurman Cable sterling-silver bracelet with pearls and diamonds, $1,700; GiGi Ferranti “Serenity” 18-k white-gold ring with sapphires and diamonds, $26,000; Mikimoto white-gold earrings with pearls and diamonds, $19,000, 18-k white-gold 18-inch necklace with pearls, $3,240, and 18-k white-gold 16-inch necklace with pearls, $3,910; London Collection 18-k white-gold bracelet with pearls and diamonds, $8,500.
ShoppingPhone Arena

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is officially happening in June

Amazon released its quarterly earnings report last Thursday and the company is doing just fine. How fine? $108.5 billion in the first quarter of 2021 alone, and that's without any big shopping events like Black Friday or Prime Day. When is Amazon Prime Day 2021?. Speaking of Prime Day, last...
Shoppingslickdeals.net

Deer Stags Men's Slipper (Various Colors) $13.75 + Free Shipping w/ Amazon Prime or on $25

Amazon.com [amazon.com] has Deer Stags Men's Slipper (Various Colors) on sale for $13.75. Shipping is free w/ Amazon Prime or on $25. Macy's [macys.com] also has Deer Stags Men's Slipper (Grey or Brown) on sale for $13.75. Slickdeals Cashback is available for this store (Pc extension required, before checkout). Select free store pickup where available otherwise,shipping is free on $25+ orders.
Shoppingslickdeals.net

Cra-Z-Art Disney Frozen 2 DIY Glitter Snow Globes Kit $8.25 + Free Shipping w/ Amazon Prime or Orders $25+

Amazon [amazon.com] has the Cra-Z-Art Disney Frozen 2 DIY Glitter Snow Globes Kit on sale for $8.24. Shipping is free w/ Amazon Prime or on orders $25+. Kohl's [kohls.com] has the Cra-Z-Art Disney Frozen 2 DIY Glitter Snow Globes Kit on sale for $8.24. Slickdeals Cashback is available for this store (PC extension required, before checkout). Shipping is free on orders $75+.
ShoppingPosted by
Forbes

How To Join Amazon Prime In Time For Prime Day 2021

All products and services featured are independently selected by Forbes Shopping contributors and editors. When you make a purchase through links on this page, we may earn a commission. Learn more. Fans of online shopping know that Amazon Prime Day traditionally takes place in July. But in 2020—a year in...
InternetKTEN.com

All The Deals You Can Expect During Amazon Prime Day This Year

Originally Posted On: All The Deals You Can Expect During Amazon Prime Day This Year (glitchndealz.com) It’s that favorite time of the year again for avid shoppers all around. Amazon Prime Day is less than a week away and will serve as a kickoff for the holiday shopping season. There...