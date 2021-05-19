newsbreak-logo
Android 12 will let you know when an app is using your clipboard

By Will Sattelberg
Android Police
 4 hours ago
This story was originally published . We're all excited for the new design coming with Android 12, but Google's also implementing a ton of changes under the hood as well. User safety is more important than ever these days, and the new Privacy Dashboard should help keep you informed about where and when your data is being accessed. Google is also adding a new toast message any time an app accesses copied text, though it's not active in Android just yet.

