LEGO Movie Reboot Reportedly In Development, Will Include Fast & Furious Characters

Anyone that’s ever been put on the spot for a situation in which they’re ‘in or out’ at that particular moment would know just where Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges was coming from when he had to audition for the role of Tej Parker in 2 Fast 2 Furious. It sounds as though the rapper/actor had to make up his mind AND give his audition in a matter of minutes since while being on tour with Eminem he was about to go on and it was made known that Ja Rule, who had been in the first Fast and Furious movie for a brief period of time, wasn’t taking the role of Tej for one reason or another. Given that the franchise hadn’t really kicked off in a big way yet it was bound to be seen as a risk, but obviously, it was one that Ludacris was willing to take since he gave his audition and later on was seen as the wisecracking but highly intelligent Tej, who’s managed to prove his worth many times over since joining the team. Since joining up, Tej has been the technical genius of the team, at least until Ramsey, played by Nathalie Emmanuel, who’s proven to be just as adept with technology but isn’t much of a driver or fighter. That was actually a nice little surprise in one of the installments to find out that Tej knew how to take a person down quickly and efficiently, but it’s fair to think that he might not be able to handle much more than a henchman since a lot of fans don’t expect him to take on someone like Deckard Shaw or Jakob Toretto in the upcoming F9 movie. Tej is, for all intents and purposes, one of the team’s resident geniuses and has his own specialties just like the rest of them, but as far as fighting goes he has skills but isn’t about to tangle with the deadliest opponents.