Melissa Stockwell can't wait to be a part of 2021's biggest sporting event — and knows it means more, perhaps, than it ever has before. The two-time Paralympic triathlete — who took home the bronze at 2016's Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro — chats with PEOPLE about her partnership with Procter & Gamble on the company's Lead with Love campaign, saying her primary goal at this year's Games in Tokyo is just to take in how symbolic being together will be amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and postponement of the event.