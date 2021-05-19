Shelton becomes “Second Amendment Sanctuary Village” after board of trustees vote

After a unanimous vote to pass Resolution 21-05-13B during its regular monthly meeting on Thursday, May 13, the Village of Shelton became a Second Amendment Sanctuary Village. The resolution points out that Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts has declared that State of Nebraska will not enforce any federal regulation or law designed to infringe on citizens’ right to bear arms by declaring the Nebraska to be a “Second Amendment Sanctuary State. It continues by stating that the Village of Shelton supports the governor’s decision in adopting a “sanctuary” position and goes on to say, “The Village of Shelton herby adopts a position that any regulations or laws adopted by the Legislative Branch of the United States of America, or directed Executive Order from the President of the United States of America shall not be enforced by any official, or employee of the Village of Shelton.”