newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) Market Capitalization Achieves $24.64 Million

By John Adams
modernreaders.com
 2 hours ago

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (CURRENCY:UPUNK) traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 19th. During the last seven days, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can currently be bought for $0.0985 or 0.00000246 BTC on popular exchanges. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a market capitalization of $24.64 million and approximately $218,076.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

www.modernreaders.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kusama
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Currency#U S Investors#Upunk#Usdt#Dot#Btc#Ksm#Currency#Buying#Popular Exchanges#Polkadot#Xrp#Internet Computer#Tether#Shiba Inu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Marketsmodernreaders.com

SafePal Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $28.94 Million (SFP)

SafePal (CURRENCY:SFP) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 17th. In the last seven days, SafePal has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SafePal coin can currently be bought for $1.89 or 0.00004298 BTC on major exchanges. SafePal has a total market capitalization of $204.88 million and approximately $28.94 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Bytom Price Reaches $0.17 (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Bytom has a market cap of $236.36 million and $81.73 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bytom has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000373 BTC on popular exchanges.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

DEXTools (DEXT) Price Tops $0.49

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. DEXTools has a total market capitalization of $48.77 million and approximately $680,971.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEXTools coin can currently be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00001110 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DEXTools has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Digitalcoin (DGC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.04 Million

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. During the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Digitalcoin has a market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $20.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitalcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0279 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Loopring Reaches Market Capitalization of $635.51 Million (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Over the last week, Loopring has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One Loopring coin can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00001168 BTC on popular exchanges. Loopring has a market capitalization of $635.51 million and approximately $105.95 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Litecoin Cash (LCC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $28,533.00

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded down 20.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 33% against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $29.40 million and $28,533.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0406 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Beauty & Fashionmodernreaders.com

Unicly Doki Doki Collection Price Reaches $0.0010 on Exchanges (UDOKI)

Unicly Doki Doki Collection (CURRENCY:UDOKI) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Unicly Doki Doki Collection has a market cap of $1.04 million and $10.00 worth of Unicly Doki Doki Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Unicly Doki Doki Collection has traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Unicly Doki Doki Collection coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Ren Price Tops $0.77 on Top Exchanges (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One Ren coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001657 BTC on exchanges. Ren has a market capitalization of $766.62 million and approximately $76.66 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ren has traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Feellike Market Cap Achieves $17,301.60 (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Feellike has a market cap of $17,301.60 and approximately $4.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Feellike coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Feellike has traded down 0% against the dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Ethereum Classic Hits Market Capitalization of $10.13 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $10.13 billion and approximately $6.97 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for about $87.05 or 0.00197701 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 27.7% against the dollar.
Gamblingmodernreaders.com

Gold Poker Market Cap Hits $23,246.66 (GPKR)

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Gold Poker has a market capitalization of $23,246.66 and approximately $140.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gold Poker coin can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Gold Poker has traded 40.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

DECOIN (DTEP) Market Capitalization Achieves $10.58 Million

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. During the last week, DECOIN has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DECOIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000444 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DECOIN has a market cap of $10.58 million and $21,073.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

LHT (LHT) Hits Market Capitalization of $206,610.14

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 16th. LHT has a total market cap of $206,610.14 and $22.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, LHT has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

FIBOS One Day Volume Tops $208,745.00 (FO)

FIBOS (CURRENCY:FO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. During the last week, FIBOS has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. One FIBOS coin can now be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FIBOS has a market cap of $10.26 million and approximately $208,745.00 worth of FIBOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Peculium Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $456,694.00 (PCL)

Peculium (CURRENCY:PCL) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One Peculium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Peculium has traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar. Peculium has a market cap of $16.29 million and approximately $456,694.00 worth of Peculium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

ebirah Price Down 25.7% Over Last Week (EBRH)

Ebirah (CURRENCY:EBRH) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 16th. ebirah has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and $4.00 worth of ebirah was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ebirah has traded 25.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ebirah coin can now be bought for approximately $3.21 or 0.00007123 BTC on exchanges.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

KeyFi (KEYFI) Price Tops $1.35 on Exchanges

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 17th. In the last week, KeyFi has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. KeyFi has a market cap of $2.38 million and approximately $30,495.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KeyFi coin can currently be bought for $1.35 or 0.00003143 BTC on major exchanges.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Liquidity Network (LQD) 24 Hour Volume Tops $209.00

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Liquidity Network has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and $209.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Liquidity Network has traded up 30.8% against the dollar. One Liquidity Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0207 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Band Protocol (BAND) Achieves Market Capitalization of $263.94 Million

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. Band Protocol has a total market cap of $263.94 million and $110.39 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded 28.4% lower against the US dollar. One Band Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $12.88 or 0.00029731 BTC on popular exchanges.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Edgeware (EDG) Market Capitalization Hits $122.66 Million

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. In the last week, Edgeware has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Edgeware has a market cap of $122.66 million and approximately $958,371.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgeware coin can now be bought for about $0.0224 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.