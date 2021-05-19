Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Receives $329.78 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleShares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $360.43.

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.00.
Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
WIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Wix.com from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Wix.com from $420.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.28.
Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Freenet AG (FRA:FNTN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €22.02 ($25.90).
Shares of Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 966.60 ($12.63).
Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kamada in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Denhoy now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kamada’s FY2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.
Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. EOLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of Evolus...
Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,438,531 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 344,420 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.15% of KBR worth $137,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Unigestion Holding SA lowered its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 54.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,554 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $12,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $187.43.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on DDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.00.
Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. According to Zacks, “Northwest Pipe Company manufactures welded steel pipe in two business segments. In its Water Transmission business, they are a...
Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 83.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Unigestion Holding SA increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 65.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,492 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.25.
TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock. TAC has been the subject of several other...
Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Switch (NYSE:SWCH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. According to Zacks, “Switch, Inc. is a technology infrastructure company. It designs, constructs and operates hyperscale data centers. The Company is developer and operator of the SUPERNAP, data center facilities, and provides colocation, telecommunications, cloud services and content ecosystems. Switch, Inc. is based in LAS VEGAS, United States. “