Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Receives $329.78 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages
Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $360.43.www.modernreaders.com