Mirrored United States Oil Fund 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.27 Million (mUSO)

By Hayley Millar
modernreaders.com
 3 hours ago

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. In the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market cap of $32.77 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be bought for $42.86 or 0.00107161 BTC on major exchanges.

