NCIS season 19 moves to Monday night; see full CBS fall schedule

For everyone out there excited to finally see Evil season 2, let’s just say that we’ve got some good and bad news. According to a new report from Variety, the eerie drama series (which developed a devoted following both during and after its season 1 run) is moving to streaming service Paramount+ rather than moving forward at CBS. This is a move that another one-season show in Clarice also seems to be embracing. Eventually, it seems like SEAL Team could be doing the same after the first few episodes of season 5 air on the network itself. None of this has been confirmed 100% as of yet, but we expect more news to come out at the upcoming upfront presentation.