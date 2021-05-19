NCIS season 19 moves to Monday night; see full CBS fall schedule
Today CBS unveiled the full fall schedule for later this year, and the headline news is clearly tied to NCIS season 19. After all, for the first time the show is moving away from Tuesday nights in a permanent capacity! It’s taking the place of the canceled All Rise Monday nights at 9:00 p.m. Eastern, and will be followed up immediately afterwards by new series NCIS: Hawaii. The goal here is twofold: CBS clearly wants to improve a night that they’ve struggled in for quite some time, and they also want to give over all of Tuesdays to executive producer Dick Wolf and his FBI shows.cartermatt.com