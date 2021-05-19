Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts
Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.85.www.modernreaders.com