Stocks

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

By Lorenzo Tanos
modernreaders.com
 3 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAzul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.85.

