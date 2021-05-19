newsbreak-logo
Centura Public School students win “811” safe digging poster contest

 2 hours ago

Students from Centura Public School were recently recognized as winners of the “811” Call Before You Dig Statewide Poster Contest. Jenifer Trumler, a fourth grade teacher, coordinated the safe digging lesson and submitted posters from her students. A poster created by fourth grader Mercy McDonald was chosen from among 223 entries from 15 schools to be featured in a statewide public awareness campaign. An award presentation was held on Monday, May 10, at the school.

