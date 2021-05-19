Centura Public School students win “811” safe digging poster contest

UCT (United Commercial Travelers of America) Salem Council #590 holds a Safety Poster Contest at Robert Bycroft School annually. All students at the school participated in the contest and judging of the posters was completed at the council’s April meeting. Judging of the posters is by Upper Class, Middle Class and Lower Class. A first and second place winner is awarded in each of the three groups. First place winners are awarded $25 and second place $15. Council members Ron Shively, Homer and Gerrie Huprich made the awards at the school May 5. A picture was taken of some of the winners. Not all were available for the picture. Shown, from left, are Damien Hackathorn, Lackin Edwards, Council member Ronald Shively, Ezra Mitchell and Para Educator Ruth Palmer.