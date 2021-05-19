Centura Public School students win “811” safe digging poster contest
Students from Centura Public School were recently recognized as winners of the "811" Call Before You Dig Statewide Poster Contest. Jenifer Trumler, a fourth grade teacher, coordinated the safe digging lesson and submitted posters from her students. A poster created by fourth grader Mercy McDonald was chosen from among 223 entries from 15 schools to be featured in a statewide public awareness campaign. An award presentation was held on Monday, May 10, at the school.