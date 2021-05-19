Shelton FFA greenhouse has successful second year

The Shelton FFA has had another successful year of selling plants grown in the school greenhouse. While the 2019-2020 school year was the first year of having a fully functioning greenhouse, due to COVID-19 and students transitioning to virtual learning in March of 2020, FFA members were not able to experience the full effects of having a greenhouse as part of the agriculture classroom. This year, students in the agriculture classroom have worked in the greenhouse planting and maintaining mum plants in early fall, poinsettia plants in late fall and winter, and many flowering annual plants in the spring semester. Hands-on learning is a key component of any successful agriculture program, and Shelton is fortunate to have a modern greenhouse facility to provide these experiences to students. The Shelton FFA chapter appreciates those who have financially supported the program, from the initial fundraising efforts for the greenhouse facility to all who have purchased plants from the FFA chapter throughout the year!