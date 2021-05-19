newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nebraska Business

Shelton FFA greenhouse has successful second year

clipperpubco.com
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Shelton FFA has had another successful year of selling plants grown in the school greenhouse. While the 2019-2020 school year was the first year of having a fully functioning greenhouse, due to COVID-19 and students transitioning to virtual learning in March of 2020, FFA members were not able to experience the full effects of having a greenhouse as part of the agriculture classroom. This year, students in the agriculture classroom have worked in the greenhouse planting and maintaining mum plants in early fall, poinsettia plants in late fall and winter, and many flowering annual plants in the spring semester. Hands-on learning is a key component of any successful agriculture program, and Shelton is fortunate to have a modern greenhouse facility to provide these experiences to students. The Shelton FFA chapter appreciates those who have financially supported the program, from the initial fundraising efforts for the greenhouse facility to all who have purchased plants from the FFA chapter throughout the year!

www.clipperpubco.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shelton, NE
Local
Nebraska Industry
Local
Nebraska Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Edition#Hands On Learning#Log In#Classroom#School Year#Fundraising#Ffa Members#Students#Spring#Poinsettia Plants#Mum Plants#Fall#Winter#Virtual Learning#March
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
Nebraska EducationHenderson Daily Dispatch

Creedmoor student graduates from Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. — Michael James Bailey of Creedmoor was among 3,512 graduates who received degrees from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln during commencement exercises May 7 and 8. Bailey earned a master’s in engineering management from the Office of Graduate Studies. He was among a group of graduates who collectively are...
Nebraska EducationFence Post

Nebraska cowgirl headed from arena to nursing school

Arthur, Neb. – Faith Storer has her college education figured out. The senior at Arthur County (Nebraska) High School and a high school rodeo athlete, she earned early acceptance to the Bryan College of Health nursing program, which will guarantee her, after two years of college at Bryan, acceptance into the nursing program at Bryan. The Bryan College of Health is located in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska SocietyKearney Hub

KACF joins people with good causes

The fund is named for the Ravenna farmer/rancher who died in 2016 and left $2 million each to community foundations in Kearney and Grand Island. The generous gift allowed KACF to create the Arthur Klinkacek Community Enrichment Fund, for community preservation and enrichment purposes. Klinkacek’s wishes were to help communities in Buffalo County for years to come.