According to a study, Americans overpay for their auto insurance an astounding $37 billion per year. That clocks in at about an average of $330 per person. Yet many remain loyal to their insurance companies despite dissatisfaction with the high premiums, service, or worse, both. Drivers choose not to bother shopping for other options because, for one, comparing vehicle insurance companies alone can be time-consuming. Not many people are aware that you can switch car insurance at any time and for any reason.