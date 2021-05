Ahead of the season 4 premiere of ‘Siesta Key,’ Juliette Porter and Kelsey Owens dished EXCLUSIVELY to HL about their season 3 fight and why they’re not friends anymore. Juliette Porter and Kelsey Owens had a major falling out at the end of season 3 of Siesta Key, and the drama between them will continue when season 4 premieres on May 12. “Kelsey tried to put everything under the rug and pretend that nothing went wrong,” Juliette told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “I find that she’s the type of person that doesn’t want to own up to her mistakes. She was pretending that everything was fine between us and that nothing really went wrong and we could fix it, but I never really got a true apology from her.”