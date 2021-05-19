newsbreak-logo
Allegan, MI

SWM Land Conservancy Secures Grant for Future Allegan Nature Preserve

By ABC News
moodyonthemarket.com
 2 hours ago

Thanks to a million dollar grant, the future is bright for the proposed Armintrout-Milbocker Nature Preserve just outside of downtown Allegan. The Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy (SWMLC) has been awarded $1 million from Kalamazoo River Natural Resources Damages Assessment (NRDA) settlement funds to purchase a beautiful 140-acre property just outside of downtown Allegan along the west bank of the Kalamazoo River to create the Armintrout-Milbocker Nature Preserve.

