newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia Government

Waynesboro mayor taking leave of absence to deal with personal and legal issues

augustachronicle.com
 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWaynesboro Mayor Gregory Carswell announced Monday during a city council meeting he will be taking a leave of absence to deal with personal and legal issues. “It is with deep regret and mixed emotions that I come to you today that I’m going to take a leave of absence," Carswell said Monday. “In the best interest of the city and of the citizens and for my family, I need to take a leave of absence to make sure that I’m there for them.”

www.augustachronicle.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Statesboro, GA
Government
City
Statesboro, GA
City
Waynesboro, GA
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leave Of Absence#Mixed Emotions#Identity Fraud#Legal Issues#County Council#County Police#City Council#City Police#Check Into Cash#Spread Oak Road#Waynesboro History#Mayor#Authorities#Theft#Tragedy#Prayers#July#Deep Regret#Deception
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
Related
Georgia GovernmentWTGS

Chatham Co. leaders launch gang violence prevention commission

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Gangs are a problem that Georgia state lawmakers have been battling for years, even right here in Chatham County. Chatham County officials said they have taken a step in the right direction with a new gang prevention commission that targets young people before they get involved with gang activity.
Georgia Governmentwtoc.com

Greenway Trial extension to end at Brooklet city limits

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The plan for extending a walking biking trail in Bulloch County has changed since last Thursday. Bulloch County’s chairman says they’ve heard the opposition to extending this Greenway Trail all the way to downtown Brooklet. So, as of now, the extension will end right at the Brooklet city limits.
Georgia GovernmentWRDW-TV

Marijuana grow operation busted in Burke County

GIRARD, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit confirms they and the Georgia Governor’s Drug Task Force located and stopped a marijuana grow operation in Girard. They say they located the operation on May 13 around 1:30 p.m. in a wooded area on the 700 block of...
Georgia Crime & Safetygriceconnect.com

SPD Detectives Requesting Assistance with Info on Sunday’s Shooting

Statesboro Police Department (SPD) detectives are requesting assistance with information on the Sunday afternoon shooting in Statesboro reported on early today by Grice Connect. According to a press release from SPD at 1:45 pm, Sunday, May 15,2021, SPD patrol officers responded to Madison Meadows Apartments on Packinghouse Road in Statesboro...
Georgia GovernmentCBS 46

Suit: Georgia election law threatens voting, speech rights

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s sweeping new overhaul of election laws threatens the fundamental right to vote, freedom of speech and the separation of powers, according to a federal lawsuit filed Monday. The lawsuit against the secretary of state and the members of the State Election Board was filed in federal...
Georgia GovernmentWRDW-TV

Burke County Sheriff’s Office gets Plant Vogtle grant money

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office has received the second installment of a grant from Plant Vogtle. In 2019, the sheriff’s agency announced and received an installment of the $500,000 grant provided by the nuclear power plant. The agency announced this week the second installment of that...
Georgia GovernmentWRDW-TV

Waynesboro PD investigating shooting on Savannah Ave

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office confirms the Waynesboro Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Savannah Avenue early Saturday morning. Burke County Deputies were called to Burke Medical Center at 3:41 a.m. to assist with crowd control. They say the crowd was in reference...
Georgia GovernmentWRDW-TV

MISSING: Have you seen this Burke County teen?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Burke County officials are asking for your help locating 15-year-old Ashanti Crawford. They say Crawford was last seen by her family Thursday night around 6 o’clock when they dropped her off at Burke County High School for what she said was an afterschool function. They believe...