Waynesboro mayor taking leave of absence to deal with personal and legal issues

Waynesboro Mayor Gregory Carswell announced Monday during a city council meeting he will be taking a leave of absence to deal with personal and legal issues. “It is with deep regret and mixed emotions that I come to you today that I’m going to take a leave of absence," Carswell said Monday. “In the best interest of the city and of the citizens and for my family, I need to take a leave of absence to make sure that I’m there for them.”