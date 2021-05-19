newsbreak-logo
Nebraska Education

Gibbon students earn Nebraska Seal of Biliteracy

 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFive Gibbon seniors traveled to the University of Nebraska at Kearney on Tuesday, April 27, to take the STAMP test and tour the campus. The STAMP test is comparable to the ACT, only in Spanish. It consists of a written, listening, speaking, and writing portion and takes two to three hours to complete. The students were hopeful that their results would be high enough to earn the Nebraska Seal of Biliteracy. Recipients of the Nebraska Seal of Biliteracy who score at the Gold level on the STAMP test are automatically placed into a higher Spanish class when they start at the university and are able to earn nine retroactive credits on their transcript.

