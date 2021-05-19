newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Studio Dlux includes colourful playground in Brazilian school conversion

By Jane Englefield
Dezeen
 5 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleArchitecture office Studio Dlux has converted a former events space in Curitiba into a school featuring a multicoloured playground and a ceiling that looks like a starry sky. Red House International School is a nursery and primary school in the city of Curitiba, Brazil. São Paulo office Studio Dlux transformed...

www.dezeen.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coloured#Photography#White Walls#Black Metal#Brazilian#Red House School#Cnc#Red School House#Diana Kellogg Architects#Rubber Brasil Frames#Spring Rockers#Lead Architects#Multicoloured Shapes#Alum Nio Metal Structure#Curved Mounds#Classroom#Plywood#S O Paulo#Tunnels#Curitiba
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Architecture
News Break
World
Country
India
Country
Brazil
Related
DesignArchDaily

Manaskriti School / Chromed Design Studio

Elementary & Middle School, Sustainability • Faridabad, India. Text description provided by the architects. Renowned for their design prowess across India, Chromed Design Studio has emerged triumphant in the creation of their latest educational project - The Manaskriti School. The school is located in Faridabad and is a metal shell smartly adapted & converted into a school building. With one eye focused on details and the other on utilitarianism, Ar. Abhigyan Neogi believes that a school design should radically rethink both traditional classroom learning as well as the physical arrangement of the designed spaces. Through this institutional design, Team Chromed was able to explore a layout that integrated eco-learning and social learning with the conventional classroom idea to expand an experience that goes beyond walls and exists with the natural environment.
DesignArchDaily

How BIG Created The Smile Using Black Stainless-Steel Panels

Designed by the Danish architecture office BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group, The Smile made of black blasted stainless steel extends along 126th Street in East Harlem, Manhattan. Inspired by the surface of the moon and the cultural influences of the city district, the T-shaped building fits seamlessly into the surrounding red and brown brick buildings. The interlocking chessboard-like facade panels were manufactured in Cologne, Germany by POHL Facade Division. Flanked by room-high windows, The Smile aims to reflect sunlight and amplitude into the daily lives of its residents.
Interior Designdesignboom.com

dannien roller architekten balances neoclassical fabric of tübingen with modern extension

In the german city of tübingen, dannien roller architekten introduces an architectural bridge between the past and present. the project marks the renovation of a residential and commercial building with a contemporary workspace extension, all situated within a city which dates back to the 12th century and is home to one of europe’s largest universities. this pre-existing heritage building is sited within the city center and is defined by its neoclassical style. in celebration of the rich historical layers of its context, the design team preserves the existing structure and presents a contemporary, single story extension which integrates respectfully into the urban fabric.
Designarchitizer.com

Tide Side: 6 Coastal Designs That Use Water as an Architectural Element

Architects: Showcase your next project through Architizer and sign up for our inspirational newsletter. The presence of water has an unexplainable way of drawing us in. The sense of calm or joy felt when people are near water is well documented, but when asked, there are not many people who could pinpoint why it makes them feel uplifted — it just does. Water is emotive and turbulent; it can be still and calm or rough and unpredictable. In this sense, it is relatable to the human psyche and the vast breadth of emotion we feel every day. Comprising over 71% of our planet, water landscapes can soothe us, invigorate us and nourish us. Water is the most omnipresent substance on earth, and along with air, it’s the primary ingredient for supporting life as we know it. Perhaps it is for this reason that we feel inherently connected to it.
Beauty & FashionDezeen

Sumi coat stands by Nichetto Studio for Schönbuch

Dezeen Showroom: German brand Schönbuch has launched Sumi, a range of modular coat stands with hooks that Nichetto Studio has designed to resemble tree branches. Sumi is a versatile storage solution suited to homes and public spaces such as waiting rooms, restaurants and hotels. Its modular components can be combined...
WorldDesign Milk

A Minimalist Tokyo Home With a Sculptural Stairway Connecting Three Floors

Tasked with designing a home for two families in Tokyo, nendo founder Oki Sato came up with a clever way to give each family their separate space while still keeping them connected via a sculptural staircase. Appropriately named the Stairway House, the stairs begin outside before piercing the glass front facade and continuing up to the top of the third floor. The stairs aren’t just a dramatic focal point, they also hide the bathrooms and the actual staircase used to access each level.
BusinessThe Drum

Cavai and Xaxis partner to deliver interactive, conversational ads at scale through Xaxis Creative Studios

Cavai to collaborate with Xaxis, bolstering the company’s ability to execute creative, conversational formats at scale. London,UK 6th May 2021: Cavai, the leading conversational advertising cloud, today announces a partnership with Xaxis, GroupM’s Outcome Media Company. This partnership enables Xaxis to leverage Cavai’s conversational advertising cloud technology to execute interactive,...
Interior DesignTree Hugger

Minimalist Studio Apartment Renovation Includes a 'Room Within a Room'

Using convertible furniture is a great idea when it comes to a small living space, as these pieces can change shape and easily be tucked or folded away when they are not needed. We've seen a plethora of brilliant ideas for transformer furniture over the years, all of which help to maximize space: beds that retract into the ceiling, multifunctional walls that roll, or kitchens that disappear.
Home & GardenTrendHunter.com

Traditional Brazilian Terracotta Appliances

Lucas Couto has reimaged the traditional Brazilian use of terracotta, a natural water filter, with his new collection. Clay filters are proven to eliminate toxins from water while keeping the water cool naturally. Lucas Couto has designed four new home appliances with organic material. In keeping with tradition, Couto designed...
Visual ArtArchDaily

Alpex Cultural Centre / Atelier Archiplein

Text description provided by the architects. Alpex Cultural Centre is located in Scionzier, a town in the Rhône-Alpes region of south-eastern France. The project involved the transformation of a former machining factory, with the firm commissioned to extend and convert the building into a new cultural centre, forming part of a broader master plan to renovate and revitalize the heart of Scionzier.
Visual ArtPosted by
Creative Bloq

3D art: 34 incredible examples to inspire you

Creating 3D art takes a great deal of skill, but if you're willing to put in the effort then you can achieve stunning results. Working in 3D adds a level of depth and realism that's extremely hard to capture when working in 2D, and if you are just starting out in 3D, you can use these pieces of 3D art as inspiration to propel you forward. As well as presenting the beautiful images, we've also spoken to the artists to hear a little about their workflow and design process.
Worldbrytfmonline.com

“Death Valley” for Brazilian science

“Death Valley” in the title of this column has a double meaning, and unfortunately, none of them are very good. In a year in which the importance of science and technology has seen the most verification to contain the biggest catastrophe caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic, our leaders have decided to make deep cuts in the resources devoted to this purpose. Yes, Brazil is in crisis, but grabbing the resources where the solution could come is nonsense.
murrysville.com

Playground Program

Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays: Murrysville Community Park. Pre-Registration Fee: $320.00 per child (all 8 weeks for just $8.00 per day) that's $2.00 per hour! Pre-Register NOW!. Daily Drop In Fee: $10.00 per child. Pre-Register Here.
Visual Artfavecrafts.com

Octopus Colouring Pages

"Fun and relaxing creative colouring activity for kids is this set of octopus colouring pages. Introduce the kids to this wonderful sea creature. This is a great colouring activity if looking a Marine or aquatic themed learning activity for kids at home or at school. Also use this as a teachable moment for the kids and state the differences between octopuses and squids. This is a set of three free printable octopus colouring pages or worksheets. Print your free octopus colouring pages"
Food & Drinksrecipes.net

Brazilian Lemonade Recipe

The tanginess of limes lends a beautiful balance to the sweet condensed milk in this fresh and zesty Brazilian lemonade recipe. Pulse limes, sweetened condensed milk, sugar, and as much water until everything is combined. Pour the liquid through a strainer to remove the chunks of limes. Pour the remaining...
Interior DesignRefinery29

This Toronto Apartment Is A California-Inspired DIY Heaven

In Refinery29’s Sweet Digs, we take a look inside the sometimes small, sometimes spacious homes of millennials. Today, tarot reader and entrepreneur Robin Daprato shows us how she turned her Toronto apartment into a California-inspired, DIY sanctuary. Just steps from the hustle of West Queen West in Toronto’s so-hip-it-hurts Trinity...
Designbrothers-brick.com

Monochrome minifig habitats in all colours!

Taste the rainbow? No, that doesn’t seem right. Build the rainbow! With minifigs in matching colours! That’s better. Caz Mockett did exactly that when she undertook the challenge of building isometric minifigure habitats in most of the current LEGO colours. The massive rainbow collage you see below is beautiful, but the vignettes really shine individually. Take a closer look and notice the details and parts usage. Each isometric habitat tells a unique story of the minifig and their surroundings.