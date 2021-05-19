newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nebraska Sports

High School Track Championships

clipperpubco.com
 2 hours ago

Clipper Country athletes competing in Omaha this week. The Clipper area schools have a strong contingent of athletes converging in Omaha this week to compete at the 2021 state track championships. The state meet has been divided up into individual classes this year. All of the competition will still be held at Burke Stadium. The Shelton Bulldogs are competing in the Class D meet, that began Wednesday morning and concludes on Thursday early afternoon. Gibbon, Wood River, and Centura will be competing in the morning sessions on Friday and Saturday in the Class C field of competitors.

www.clipperpubco.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
City
Shelton, NE
City
Gibbon, NE
Omaha, NE
Education
City
Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE
Sports
City
Wood River, NE
Local
Nebraska Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#State Schools#Area Schools#Centura#Shelton Bulldogs Shelton#Clipper Country Athletes#Individual Classes#Event#This Week#Burke Stadium#Individual Events#Lead
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
News Break
Track & Field
News Break
Sports
Related
Nebraska SportsOmaha.com

Follow live: Nebraska high school state soccer tournament, May 17

The best high school soccer teams in Nebraska have been assembled to compete for state championships. The state tournament continues Monday with the Class B boys and girls semifinal matches at Morrison Stadium. The action will continue until Class A champions are crowned May 18 and the Class B champs May 19.
Nebraska GovernmentNews Channel Nebraska

News Channel Nebraska to Televise 2021 State Track Championships

LINCOLN, NE — News Channel Nebraska announced today that the TV network will televise the 2021 Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) State Track Championships. News Channel Nebraska (NCN), through a partnership with the National Federation of High Schools (NFHS) and the NSAA, will provide live TV coverage of all championship track events on Thursday and Saturday from Burke Stadium in Omaha.
Nebraska Sportsfloracing.com

FloRacing Nebraska Dirt Crown Returns August 29th-September 2nd

FloRacing Nebraska Dirt Crown Summer Speedweek is going to take you through the state of Nebraska for five huge nights of action packed racing with Modifieds, Stock Cars, Sport Mods and Hobby Stocks Sunday, August 29th through Thursday, September 2nd. Sunday August 29th will be the first stop on the...
Nebraska EducationFence Post

Nebraska cowgirl headed from arena to nursing school

Arthur, Neb. – Faith Storer has her college education figured out. The senior at Arthur County (Nebraska) High School and a high school rodeo athlete, she earned early acceptance to the Bryan College of Health nursing program, which will guarantee her, after two years of college at Bryan, acceptance into the nursing program at Bryan. The Bryan College of Health is located in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska Sportshailvarsity.com

WATCH: Finding Talent, Managing Attrition and More for Nebraska

“(Recruiting rankings) matter less and less because half will probably transfer anyway. The money is in the walk on program here. Coach these kids up.”. Last week’s recruiting question prompted plenty of conversation around transfers, finding talent and managing attrition. Zach on Facebook left the comment above, which led the way for a bigger discussion on how exactly the Huskers go about finding their talent. Hail Varsity recruiting analyst Greg Smith tackles the topic alongside deputy editor Erin Sorensen, discussing the different ways Nebraska seeks talent, how it manages attrition and much more.
Nebraska Sportsdcpostgazette.com

Falcons take third at NCC

VALLEY — The Douglas County West boys golf team came in third at the Nebraska Capitol Conference meet Thursday. The Falcons accumulated a 373 team score. Yutan was the team champion after recording a 348 and Logan View earned runner-up honors with a 358. Myles Leahy was the top finisher and only placer for DC West. Leahy’s 81 was good […]
Nebraska Sportsdcpostgazette.com

Falcons end regular season with third place at Arlington

ARLINGTON — The Douglas County West girls and boys track and field teams each placed third at the Arlington Invitational Friday. The Lady Falcons scored 82 points. A pair of individuals and the 3,200-meter relay guided DC West. Olivia Malousek won the 3,200-meter run with a time of 12:01.13 and was second in the 1,600. Ellie McCarville claimed top honors […]
Nebraska Sportsdcpostgazette.com

Falcons bow out of districts

HASTINGS — The Douglas County West baseball team saw its 2021 campaign come to an end in the opening round of the B-1 District Tournament with a 12-2 loss to Wayne Thursday. Down 2-0 after three innings of play, the Falcons tied the game thanks to RBI singles by CJ Wieczorek and Joe Graham. Wayne responded with eight runs in […]
Nebraska Sportsclipperpubco.com

Bulldog boys take first, girls third at Sandy Creek

“On what ended up being the most beautiful day for a track meet this year, our kids came to compete,” Shelton Head Track and Field Coach Matt Walter said of the Russ Snyder meet held at Sandy Creek on Thursday, May 6. The Bulldog boys stormed the meet, turning in a dominant first place finish with 136 points and the girls placed third with 78 points.
Nebraska Sportsdcpostgazette.com

Golf scramble recognizes fallen heroes

VALLEY — In its second golf scramble, the Nebraska Chapter of the Honor and Remember organization brought together 56 special families and numerous golfers to Douglas County to give recognition and honor to Nebraska’s fallen heroes. The previous scramble occurred last October, with 30 fallen heroes and their Gold Star families being honored through a ceremony and an afternoon of […]