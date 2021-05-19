High School Track Championships

Clipper Country athletes competing in Omaha this week. The Clipper area schools have a strong contingent of athletes converging in Omaha this week to compete at the 2021 state track championships. The state meet has been divided up into individual classes this year. All of the competition will still be held at Burke Stadium. The Shelton Bulldogs are competing in the Class D meet, that began Wednesday morning and concludes on Thursday early afternoon. Gibbon, Wood River, and Centura will be competing in the morning sessions on Friday and Saturday in the Class C field of competitors.