newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia Government

Virginia Beach police seek new office at the Oceanfront

By Alissa Skelton
pilotonline.com
 3 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleVIRGINIA BEACH — The police officers who patrol the Oceanfront are looking for a new home base. To pay for a new satellite office for police, the City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved spending $500,000 to cover rent and outfit the space. Specific details, including the name of the leaser...

www.pilotonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
City
Community, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Virginia Beach, VA
Government
Virginia Beach, VA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oceanfront#City Police#Atlantic City#Atlantic Council#The City Council#Atlantic Avenue#Councilman Guy Tower#Officer#Vice Mayor#Shootings#Home Base#Specific Details
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Virginia Governmentpilotonline.com

Letters for May 17: Virginia Beach used an eminent domain process, it was fair

Re “A single mom took down Virginia Beach’s discriminatory voting system — and she’s not done yet” (May 8): I must defend myself and my former coworkers in the Virginia Beach Department of Public Works’ Office of Real Estate against statements made by Latasha Holloway. She is paraphrased as saying, “the city took land owned by her family in the 1970s and 1980s through eminent domain and without fair compensation, leading them to poverty.” She added, “They took the land from all of our neighbors and cousins who live on Holland Road and they steered those people of color totally out of the city of Virginia Beach or to small pockets where the powers that be deemed people of color would be out of sight.”
Virginia GovernmentWTOP

Review finds use of force justified in Va. Beach shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Nearly two years after a mass shooting at a municipal building in Virginia Beach, a prosecutor has determined the officers who fired on the gunman were justified in their use of deadly force. The Virginian-Pilot reports that in a letter late last week to Police Chief...
Virginia Crime & SafetyWJLA

2 men fatally stabbed in altercation in Virginia, authorities say

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Police are investigating the fatal stabbing of two men in an altercation in Hampton. News outlets report that police said first responders called to a Shell Road on Sunday afternoon found two men with stab wounds. A 66-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and a 19-year-old man was taken to a local hospital where he later died, police said.
Pennsylvania GovernmentNorristown Times Herald

Norristown Police Chief Mark Talbot accepts new post in Virginia

NORRISTOWN — Municipal officials congratulate outgoing Norristown Police Chief Mark Talbot Sr. as he accepts the chief position of the Hampton Police Department in Hampton, Va. Talbot, who has led the Norristown Police Department since Nov. 2013, is expected to start with Hampton PD in early July. “Chief Talbot has...
Virginia GovernmentPosted by
Virginian-Pilot

Fort Wool, Mt. Calvary cemetery in Portsmouth make this year’s roster of the most endangered historic places in Virginia

Fort Wool in the Hampton Roads Harbor made ths year’s list of the most endangered historic places in Virginia because deferred maintenance now threatens the pre-Civil War landmark. So did Mount Calvary Cemetery Complex in Portsmouth, which is losing its fight with constant flooding. Most of what were once known as “Green Book” sites in Hampton Roads are gone. These were Black-owned and ...
Virginia Crime & SafetyPosted by
Virginian-Pilot

Virginia Beach teen who died in Outer Banks bridge accident identified

A teenager who died Saturday after the Jeep he was driving flipped and caught fire on an Outer Banks bridge has been identified as a student at Virginia Beach’s First Colonial High School. Conner McGrevy, 17, was a junior at the school, said Sondra Woodward, a spokeswoman for the city’s schools division. McGrevy also worked part-time at a local warehouse for Conte’s Bike Shop, where he ...
Virginia Crime & SafetyNorthern Virginia Daily

Front Royal man dies in crash on Va. 55

A Front Royal man died in a Sunday afternoon crash on a county roadway that has a history of accidents. Austin E. Howard, 65, was driving a 2001 Ford Ranger westbound on Va. 55 (John Marshall Highway), when he crossed a double solid yellow center line and collided head-on with an eastbound 2011 Ford F-150, according to Virginia State Police Sgt. Brent Coffey.
Virginia BusinessPosted by
Virginian-Pilot

The power to transform | Bruce Thompson, Gold Key - PHR

Bruce Thompson has the power to stop traffic — literally. The Virginia Beach developer, who has built some of the most recognizable hotels in Hampton Roads, was able to permanently close one of the Oceanfront’s main thoroughfares in late 2020. City leaders shut down a curved section of Atlantic Avenue to create a motor court for Thompson’s Marriot hotel and to establish a unified campus for ...
Virginia Governmentpilotonline.com

About 100 Norfolk students got vaccines at school last week

NORFOLK — Fewer students than health officials hoped for got vaccinations at Norfolk’s high schools last week. Over four days, 108 students received the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at clinics run by city and state health officials and the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Another 42 adults, mostly staff, also received shots.
Virginia GovernmentWTOP

Prince George’s Co. teacher arrested for assault in Virginia park

A Maryland man arrested on assault charges at a popular Virginia park last week is an elementary school teacher, according to Prince George’s County Public Schools. A spokesperson said that since 2014, Michael Pruden has taught at Allenwood Elementary School in Camp Springs; Apple Grove Elementary School in Fort Washington; Samuel Chase Elementary School in Temple Hills; and Valley View Elementary School in Oxon Hill.
Virginia Societyhamptonroadsmessenger.com

Nonprofit and other Grant Applications Now Open

In March, Virginia Beach City Council voted to provide an additional $12.4 million in funding to the Virginia Beach Pandemic Relief Partnership to continue providing resources and assistance to Virginia Beach residents, small businesses and nonprofits impacted by COVID-19. Of that, $6 million was designated to United Way of South Hampton Roads to provide grants to assist nonprofits with operational costs and expenses in the wake of the pandemic. Applications are due by Friday, May 14 at 11:59 p.m. Eligible applicants must: Be a nonprofit 501(c)(3) located in or serving the City of Virginia Beach Be registered with the Virginia Department of Agriculture Division of Consumer Affairs Be able to submit an IRS Form 990 or 990EZ from within the last two (2) years Have a board of directors with a minimum of five (5) members that meets at least four (4) times per year and has direct local control of finances Not be controlled in whole or in part by a church or sectarian society Comply with local, state and national legal requirements related to nondiscrimination Have suffered a negative economic impact from COVID-19 Grant funds can be used for wages and benefits, rent, utilities, insurance, other operational costs or program expenses. To learn more about eligibility or application requirements or to apply, visit vbrelief.org and select “nonprofit organization” on the first step of the form. The Virginia Beach Pandemic Relief Partnership is a collaboration that includes United Way of South Hampton Roads, Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore, Hampton Roads Workforce Council and LISC Hampton Roads. Since launching on November 17, VBrelief.org has received over 65,000 views and 7,600 requests for assistance. Visit VBrelief.org to learn more.
Virginia GovernmentPosted by
Military Times

Marine Cpl. Thae Ohu out of the brig, final decision on discharge delayed

After almost a year in pretrial confinement Cpl. Thae Ohu is free. The Marine, then an administrative specialist at the Marine Corps Intelligence Schools in Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, multiple accounts of assault, and destruction of government property stemming from an April 2020 incident where she tried to stab her then-boyfriend, Michael Hinesley, a Marine at the time.