Centurions qualify eight events to state track

At the Class C-6 district track meet hosted by Wood River Thursday, May 13, ten Centurions in eight events earned the right to compete in this week’s state track meet in Omaha. The list of ten events includes two relays. Centura’s contingent of qualifiers is led by Eli Wooden, the only senior on the list and the only one with previous experience at the state meet. The senior placed third in the state meet in the long jump in his sophomore season and returns to Omaha as a district champion in two events, the long jump and the pole vault. His winning long jump at the district meet went 21’-11-3/4”, and he won the pole vault by going five inches over 13 feet.