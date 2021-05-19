newsbreak-logo
Agriculture

Eat Just raises $170 million for cultured meat business

By Sam Danley
meatpoultry.com
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO — Eat Just Inc., a maker of plant-based egg alternatives, has secured $170 million in funding to scale Good Meat, its cell-based meat subsidiary. The latest investment from funds managed by UBS O’Connor, a hedge fund manager within UBS Asset Management, Graphene Ventures, K3 Ventures and others will be used to increase capacity and accelerate research and development of Good Meat’s cultured meat products, according to Eat Just.

