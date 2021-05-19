Eat Just raises $170 million for cultured meat business

I cried unashamedly a couple of weeks ago when one of our cats had to be euthanized. An insidious blood clot and congestive heart failure left Snowball’s hind legs useless and pronounced his death sentence; still, he crawled over to me on the vet’s couch and rubbed against my leg, rolling on his back to be petted as if this were like any other day during the last 11 years. I watched him go — a first injection to sedate him, then a second to stop his heart — stroking his fur and weeping out words of love in his final moments.