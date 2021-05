Dylan Alvarado Aguilar, Sage Gideon, and Kiernan Paulk were recently named Valedictorians for the Wood River Rural High Class of 2021. Dylan has been active in National Honor Society, cross country, track and field, wrestling, FBLA, FFA, Spanish Club, and Letter Club in his high school career. He plans to attend either the University of Nebraska at Lincoln or University of Nebraska at Kearney to major in biology with a minor in business after graduation and then attend chiropractic school. Dylan is the son of Nodilio and Blanca Alvarado.