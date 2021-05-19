newsbreak-logo
Nebraska Education

Wood River graduates honored Sunday

clipperpubco.com
 2 hours ago

Thirty-three seniors were promoted during commencement ceremonies held last Sunday, May 16, for the Wood River Rural High Class of 2021. Valedictorians for the Class of 2021 were Dylan Alvarado Aguilar, Sage Gideon, and Kiernan Paulk. The class motto was “Sometimes you will never know the value of the moment until it becomes a memory,” by Dr, Seuss. The class flower was a white rose and the class song was “The One Who got Me Here” by Cole Swindell.

www.clipperpubco.com
