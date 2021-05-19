newsbreak-logo
Eldon man injured in Camden County collision on Route V

Cover picture for the articleAn Eldon man was injured Tuesday evening in a collision on Route V in Camden County. The collision occurred when Teresa Ayala of Linn Creek, 61, was backing out and turning left in her 2015 Chevrolet Trax in front of a westbound Harley Davidson motorcycle being driven by 34-year-old Eric Cook of Eldon, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. The Chevrolet Trax struck the motorcycle, causing serious injuries for Cook, who was life-flighted by MU Air to University Hospital in Columbia. Ayala was not reported to have any injuries.

