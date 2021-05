At Guilty Eats, there are two things we love and hold dear, Popeyes and chicken! So you can bet we learned about this we were super excited. Chewboom reports that Popeyes has updated (and may we even say upgraded) its menu with a new Sandwiches N’ More Pack. Below, we share all the details you need to know, including how long these are on the menu for, how much these will cost, and where you can find them.