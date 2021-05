As the final week of the season approaches, the Celtics have several important games and a variety of potential outcomes still in play. After their early-season struggles and their midseason lulls, the Celtics have put themselves in a difficult position. They currently hold the No. 6 seed, but they could easily fall back out of it with games against the Miami Heat and New York Knicks remaining. They could also still climb as high as the No. 4 seed with a series of wins and a little help from other teams around the league.