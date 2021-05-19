William and Kate to tour Scotland

Kate and William (PA Wire)

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are to tour Scotland and celebrate people who have “gone above and beyond to support their communities” during the pandemic, Kensington Palace has said.

William will begin the seven-day visit on Friday, travelling to Scotland in his role as Lord High Commissioner to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland.

Kate will join him on Monday and remain for the rest of the tour.

Royal visit to Dundee (PA Archive)

A spokesperson for Kensington Palace said: “The duke is honoured to be fulfilling the role of Lord High Commissioner to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland this year.

“Both he and the duchess are very much looking forward to spending time in Scotland, hearing from a wide range of people on the issues they care about, and celebrating individuals who have gone above and beyond to support their communities over the past year.”

Highlights of the visit will see the duke invite emergency responders to watch the Scottish Cup Final with him at a rooftop bar.

As joint patrons of NHS Charities Together, William and Kate will host NHS staff at a drive-in cinema for a special screening of Disney’s Cruella at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

The couple met at St Andrews University and will take a trip down memory lane with a return to their student town, and meet today’s undergraduates and learn how they have coped during the pandemic.

UK-Africa Investment Summit (PA Archive)

The couple, who are known as the Duke and Duchess of Strathearn when in Scotland, will also join young carers from the Fife area for a session of land yachting on the beach.

William and Kate will highlight sustainable projects ahead of Glasgow hosting the UN’s Cop26 climate summit in November.

This includes racing an Extreme E electric vehicle at Knockhill Racing Circuit, a visit to Orkney’s European Marine Energy Centre, and hearing how Fields in Trust protects green spaces for communities across the UK.

Fields in Trust was supported by the Duke of Edinburgh for 64 years, and he passed the role of president to his grandson William in 2013.

William was appointed Lord High Commissioner by the Queen and will carry out ceremonial duties including making speeches at the opening and closing ceremonies of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland.