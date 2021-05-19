newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Burger King announces chicken sandwich release in June

By Ryan McCarthy
meatpoultry.com
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI — Burger King will add its entry into the chicken sandwich wars with the Ch’King sandwich. It will be available nationwide starting on June 3. The sandwich will be available in a spicy variety and deluxe which would include lettuce and tomato. “For the last two years, we’ve been...

www.meatpoultry.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicken Sandwich#Spicy Chicken#Burgers#Food Drink#Potato Bun#Crisp Pickles#Hand Breading#Grilling#Miami#Nationwide
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Burger King
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
BusinessAOL Corp

Prepare to pay more for your favorite chicken sandwich

The American appetite for a post COVID-19 pandemic return to normal and popular fast food chicken sandwiches is driving up chicken prices. "The American consumer has been consuming more chicken recently, so you've got an increased demand of chicken products and you've got less hands on deck that can turn around and put the food to the restaurant," said Zenput CEO Vladik Rikhter. "It creates a bit of havoc. We are up pretty significantly in chicken prices and there's a shortage happening."
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Copycat McDonald's Crispy Chicken Sandwich

The next time you're daydreaming about a juicy chicken sandwich, we have just the recipe for you: this copycat McDonald's Crispy Chicken Sandwich. Chef and recipe developer Angela Latimer of Bake it with Love says, "This sandwich is incredibly good [and] fresh ... so much better than the McDonald's version."
Restaurantsmeatpoultry.com

Burger King, Tim Hortons add new breakfast sandwiches

TORONTO – Restaurant Brands International Inc. expects new sandwiches to invigorate breakfast sales at its Burger King and Tim Hortons restaurants. Burger King in March launched a French toast sandwich. The chain plans to introduce product quality upgrades later in the year, said Jose E. Cil, chief executive officer of Restaurant Brands International, in an April 30 earnings call to discuss first-quarter results.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Copycat Burger King Impossible Whopper Recipe

Burger King's Impossible Whopper has become a favorite among burger-loving vegetarians. It's a way to enjoy a burger without overthinking about the calories or animal sources — and who wouldn't want that? Even some meat-eaters might enjoy the Impossible Whopper, considering it's like the regular Whopper with some of the same ingredients like tomato, mayonnaise, onions, pickles, and buns — but instead of a flame-grilled beef patty, a plant-based Impossible burger is substituted instead.
Agriculturethecounter.org

Chicken supplies are running low, due to processing delays and sandwich mania

A friend’s fussy-eater child recently went into near-meltdown when he saw the Bojangles’ drive-thru sign announcing that there were no Chicken Supremes to be had. We reported on the bigger-than-usual surge in chicken wing prices right around Super Bowl time, but now it appears the country may be entering a new era of poultry problems. According to The Washington Post, restaurants from Wingstop to KFC can’t get enough chicken to quench demand. Blame limited poultry processing capacity, ongoing Covid outbreaks at the nation’s meatpacking plants, and the wild popularity of fried chicken sandwiches (You would think they’re a new invention or something). One North Carolina poultry trade group representative said, in a moment of wishful thinking-meets-Frankenstein: “What we need is a four-winged chicken.” There are other solutions, wethinks.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

The Scrumptious Chicken Salad Sandwich With A Sweet Twist

This tasty sandwich is a spin-off of the famous Waldorf salad, named after the famous Waldorf Hotel in New York City that opened back in 1893 on the corner of Fifth Avenue and 33rd Street. The sweet and crispy salad, originally featured just four ingredients, according to The New York Times, which included lettuce, apples, celery and mayonnaise. The salad made its grand premiere during the first function the Waldorf Hotel hosted since opening their doors — a charity ball (via Food Network).
Restaurantsrestaurantbusinessonline.com

Popeyes takes its iconic fried chicken sandwich to every corner of the world

It took Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen almost three years to perfect its premium fried chicken sandwich, setting the bar for all that followed. The social media buzz around Popeyes’ 2019 launch went global, and soon VP of Culinary Amy Alarcon was tasked with taking the iconic item on the road—to 25 countries around the world. That meant adapting the sandwich to the tastes and supply chains of different cultures and continents while retaining its signature elements.
RestaurantsStars and Stripes

Tasty chicken takeout at Okinawa's Wing King

While many of your go-to restaurants for hot wings, a familiar game-day favorite, like Buffalo Wild Wings or Hooters, may not yet have a home in Okinawa, there is no need to feel disappointed. Wing King is here to help with those spicy cravings. For me, chicken wings remind me...
Restaurantserienewsnow.com

Burger King is bringing back this fan-favorite menu item

Burger King is bringing back crown-shaped chicken nuggets after a 10-year absence, the latest nostalgia play in the fiercely competitive fast-food industry. The "fan favorite" nuggets, which were removed from menus in 2011, are coming back following pleas from Burger King's customers. Burger King fans had started a petition for their return that has attracted more than 2,000 signatures. The chain's Twitter account also regularly teases its followers about their reappearance.
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

This New "Scorchin' Hot" Chicken Sandwich Is Already Selling Out

They called for peace and unity, but in truth, they came to dominate. Smashburger introduced their Scorchin' Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich last month, rolling it out with a marketing campaign that called for the end of the "chicken sandwich wars" among fast-food restaurants. They gave sandwiches away for free to fast-food workers and ran a BOGO deal for everyone else.
Shoppingkentlive.news

Iceland releases five new burgers in time for summer

Iceland is releasing a new range of burger patties in time for the summer. The frozen food specialist is expanding its ‘best burger range ever’ as barbecue season fast approaches. First up is the new Burger Dogs (£2.50), which are made from British Beef patties in the shape of a...
RestaurantsQSR magazine

Burger King Bringing Back Crown-Shaped Chicken Nuggets in Miami

Starting May 17, Burger King is bringing back a fan-favorite menu item, Crown-Shaped Chicken Nuggets. BK fans are nostalgic about crown nuggets and have requested their return since they were removed from the menu in 2011. Made with white meat, bite-sized crown chicken nuggets are tender and juicy on the...
Food & Drinksfitmencook.com

Reimagined 500 Calorie Burger King Cheese Whopper Burger

1 tablespoon The Fit Cook Everyday blend(or substitute 1 teaspoon garlic powder + 1 teaspoon onion powder) 1 tablespoon Bragg Liquid Aminos (or low soidum soy sauce) 2 whole grain hamburger buns (I used Dave’s Killer Bread) Pickle slices (OPTIONAL) 2 slices beefsteak tomato. 4 slices white onion. 4 green...
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Chick-Fil-A Fans Are Marveling At This Super-Crispy Chicken Sandwich

There's a new Reddit post about a super-crispy sandwich one user recently got at their local Chick-fil-A. At first glance, our thought was that while we love all things crispy, that chicken breast looks surprisingly overdone, especially given the fast food chain's reputation for consistency. Scrolling through the comments, however,...