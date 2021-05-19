Scottie Pippen’s oldest son dies at 33

(Image source: Instagram – @scottiepippen)

NBA Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen suffered a major loss and revealed that his 33-year-old son, Antron Pippen, has died. No cause of death was given, but the retired NBA champion shared his grief on Instagram, Monday, April 19, 2021.

“I’m heartbroken to share that yesterday, I said goodbye to my firstborn son Antron. The two of us shared a love for basketball and we had countless conversations about the game. Antron suffered from chronic asthma and if he hadn’t had it, I truly believe he would’ve made it to the NBA,” Pippen wrote. “He never let that get him down, though — Antron stayed positive and worked hard, and I am so proud of the man that he became.”

Michael Jordan’s wingman also asked his 1.7 million followers for prayers for his ex-wife Karen McCollum, who he was married to from 1988 to 1990, and to remember “all of his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers. A kind heart and beautiful soul gone way too soon. I love you, son, rest easy until we meet again.”

Antron played basketball for both South Georgia Technical College and Texas A&M International. He was the eldest of the NBA star’s eight children. According to published reports, Antron lived in Atlanta where he worked as a machine technician in a local laboratory.

(Image source: Instagram – @scottiepippen)

On a brighter note, one of the NBA baller’s other sons, Scotty Pippen Jr., declared himself eligible for the NBA draft this month. The younger Pippen has played the last two seasons with Vanderbilt. Just in case he doesn’t get selected this early in his career, he decided not to hire an agent so he can retain college eligibility.

Pippen averaged 20.8 points and 4.9 assists during his second season with Vanderbilt. He led the team in points, assists and steals but isn’t considered high on the NBA draft list. Analysts have said that Pippen Jr. is using the draft to get feedback about what he needs to work on before entering the pros.