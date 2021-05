There is no question that the food and beverage industry is evolving due to the massive shifts in lifestyle and food choices of consumers globally. From the mindfulness of sustainable and traceable products to trends in shifting away from meat, consumers are reprioritizing their must haves and taking actions on their desires to help reduce the global carbon footprint. However, given all that is happening in the plant-based revolution, it is surprisingly curious that the animal-based omega-3 industry hasn’t seen a similar, widespread consumer demand-driven shift. As more consumers become aware of how they can help support the oceans through making a small change to their dietary supplement regimen, we will most likely see the demand for plant-based omega alternatives disrupt the omega industry.