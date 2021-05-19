Highmark and AHN donate Pittsburgh Pirates tickets to EMS providers

PITTSBURGH — Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield and Allegheny Health Network are donating tickets for upcoming Pittsburgh Pirates baseball games to thank Emergency Medical Service first responders during National EMS Week.

According to a news release, 1,500 tickets will be donated for the Chicago Cubs series games on May 25, 26 and 27, with 500 tickets designated for each game. Agencies that will receive tickets include those in the Western Pennsylvania region including Pittsburgh and Erie, agencies near AHN’s Westfield Memorial Hospital in Westfield, New York, and agencies in the Johnstown area.

National EMS Week is celebrated between May 16 and 22.

“Our EMS partners have carried an exceptionally heavy weight on their shoulders throughout the past year and continue to make tremendous sacrifices for the health and safety of others,” shared Deb Rice-Johnson, president of Highmark Inc. and chief growth officer for Highmark Health. “These tickets serve as a small token of our appreciation for their ongoing dedication and commitment to our communities. As things slowly begin to return to normal, we hope this gives them a much-needed chance to relax while cheering on the Pirates in one of America’s most beautiful ballparks.”

This announcement comes on the heels of a donation to EMS providers in March and April across AHN to supply agencies with additional PPE to continue through the pandemic. In total, nearly 275 EMS agencies received over 400,000 N95 masks, 740,000 surgical masks, 51,000 face shields and 250,000 surgical gowns.

“We’re grateful to have strong partnerships with EMS providers across our network,” shared Robert Twaddle, vice president of prehospital care services for AHN. “The high-quality level of prehospital care provided by the men and women of our local EMS agencies is a tremendous asset available to the patients we serve. We can’t thank them enough for all that they do.”