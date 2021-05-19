newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida Crime & Safety

Arrest report reveals Florida cheerleader Tristyn Bailey, 13, was filmed walking alone with murder suspect, 14, before he 'stabbed her to death' - and cops found his bloody clothes in his bedroom

Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 hours ago

Florida teenager Tristyn Bailey was filmed walking alone to her death with the teenage boy accused of stabbing her a 'horrific' number of times.

New details in the case emerged on Wednesday night with the release of the police report. Aiden Fucci, 14, has been charged with Tristyn's murder. He is in custody.

Police have not released the surveillance video but it was described in the report. It shows Aiden and Tristyn walking near the community center in St John's, Florida, at 1.45am on Sunday.

It was the last time she was ever seen. Aiden was filmed walking away from the community center alone at 3.27am, nearly two hours later.

He had taken his white Nike sneakers off and was carrying them.

When cops went to his house, they found bloody clothes. The clothes were what he'd been wearing in the video.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ApU0H_0a4cNoYD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rme3i_0a4cNoYD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FyAcc_0a4cNoYD00
The teenagers were last seen walking near the Durbin Amenity Center in St John's at 1.45am. It's unclear what she was doing there or if Aiden was with her

Once in custody, Aiden was left alone in an interview room with his mother Crystal Smith. He told her that he'd taken off his shoes because his feet 'hurt'.

It's unclear from the redacted police report whether or not he confessed to the killing but the cops say comments he made, combined with physical evidence, is what led them to arrest him.

The report was released via a records request on Wednesday night, after police issued a warning to people who had set up fake social media accounts trying to garner notoriety from the case.

'There are a number of accounts however that are using this case to try to gain fame and followers. Please know that these individuals had nothing to do with this incident,' St. John's County Sheriff's Office said.

The following accounts have been reported to police - WD_Conner, WD_Tyler, WD.Jayson, ATK.Jayson, Wd_jayson.

Some of them had #freeaiden hashtags on their posts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37eZvE_0a4cNoYD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PmPd8_0a4cNoYD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sPDYE_0a4cNoYD00
Aiden posted this selfie on social media after being taken in for questioning. Sheriffs say the 'egregious' post shows he was proud of what he did

Prosecutors are still deciding whether to charge Aiden as an adult.

On Sunday night, he took a selfie in the back of a cop car which he then posted on Snapchat with the caption 'Hey guys has inybody (sic) seen Tristyn lately'. It was before her body was found in woods.

Now, police say they will use that 'egregious' selfie as evidence against him and that it proves he was 'proud of what he did'.

'I know it looks egregious with him making those statements in that car, but that is now evidence that we gather and use against him. So that just makes our case a better case to present to the State Attorney's office and to present to a jury down the road saying this was his mindset.

On Wednesday, it was revealed that Aiden's father Jason was previously jailed for child abuse.

He attended his son's first court hearing earlier in the week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20jcQw_0a4cNoYD00
Tristyn's family reported her missing on Sunday at 10am. She was last seen at midnight by them, and cops say she was last accounted for at around 1.15am. By 6pm on Sunday, her body had been found 
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

174K+
Followers
67K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Cops Police#County Police#Police Report#State Police#Woods#Nike#Durbin Amenity Center#Cheerleader Tristyn#Suspect#Bloody Clothes#Walking#Bedroom#Surveillance Video#Child Abuse#Sheriffs#St John#Hey Guys#Notoriety#Physical Evidence
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Snapchat
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Florida Crime & SafetyPosted by
Newsweek

Florida Teenager Diani Gomez Found Dead After Going Missing During Run

A 16-year-old girl who had not been seen since going on an early-morning run on Saturday morning has been found dead in Miami. Dayana "Diani" Carolina Gomez's body was found Sunday near a Miami marina and was identified by a family member that evening, Miami police said. The police have not disclosed the nature of injuries found on her body and initially said only that they suspected foul play. By early afternoon on Monday, however, the police had determined that she was killed in a hit-and-run. They said the vehicle involved was a gray or silver car.