Flash Flood Warning issued for Cameron by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-19 12:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Cameron FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR CENTRAL CAMERON COUNTY At 1243 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.25 to 0.75 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Los Fresnos, Rancho Viejo, Laureles, Arroyo City, Olmito, Brownsville, Palmer Laasko Elementary, Los Fresnos High School, Library Memorial Middle School, Los Fresnos City Offices, Lopez - Riggins Elementary School, Holly Beach, Resaca Middle School, Los Cuates, Laguna Vista Police Department, Rancho Verde Elementary School, Rancho Viejo City Hall, Olmito Lake, Brownsville Sports Park and La Encantada Elementary School. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...0.25-0.75 INCHES IN 1 HOURalerts.weather.gov